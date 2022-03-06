Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has commended the federal government for introducing a policy that encourages young and old professional engineers in Nigeria, saying it had motivated them to do more for the development of the country.

The chairman of NSE, Maitama branch, Engr. Oladipupo Mabogaje, made the during a Career Talk in Kubwa, Abuja to mark the World Engineering Day.

Mabogaje, while speaking to the children at Shining Star School, venue of the Career Talk, said if students were taught early what engineering is all about, it would open their minds to see the benefits and general aspects of the profession.

“For the past four years, the government has given us policy that would benefit old engineers and make their future secure. This policy encourages local content, that is, if a foreigner comes to Nigeria to execute a project, he must engage Nigerian engineers to partake in the project for Nigerian engineers to benefit from. The government has also given us the opportunity to compete and research as engineers for development,” he said.

Earlier, the director of administration, Shinning Star Group of Schools in Kubwa, Engr. Ofe Imomoh, commended the Nigerian Society of Engineers Maitama branch for encouraging female engineers, saying there was a stereotype belief that engineering was for men alone.

He said: “As an engineer, it is very important that students, especially the girl-child, gets involved in engineering. The Nigerian government should do more in investing in education, they need to support schools to have infrastructure, especially with IT and skills workshops.

“The government needs to start from secondary schools and push more investment in the tertiary institutions. Nigerians all around the world are doing wonders and I always feel that we are exporting too many resources when we can do more in our country to take.”

