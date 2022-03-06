Barrister Niyi Ayoola-Daniel, an Abuja based lawyer and initiator of Abuja Youth Soccer Talent Hunt, has hailed the decision of the Super Eagles interim technical adviser, Augustine Eguavoen, named former U17 World Cup star and FC Copenhagen of Denmark midfielder, Akinkunmi Amoo,in his provisional list of 32 for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana.

He described the Amoo’s invitation as a brilliant decision by Eguavoen, saying it will permanently solve Super Eagles’ offensive problem in the midfield.

“Eguavoen is a brilliant coach with great vision trying to solve the problem of an effective playmaker in the Super Eagles attacking formation which was very obvious at the last AFCON in Cameroon.

“Even though l would have also loved to see Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace in the Super Eagles (but you can’t force a horse to drink water even if you managed to lead it to the stream) and that’s why l shower praises on Eguavoen for inviting Akinkunmi Amoo as a midfielder and the young man is also very excited to play for the super eagles,” Barrister Daniel who coordinated Annual Judges Workshops stated while chatting with journalists in Abuja.

Amoo dubbed as ‘little Messi’ is an incredibly gifted left foot player who can play as a combative midfielder cum playmaker behind the strikers.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that Amoo’s very fast dribbling and passing abilities with the ball will make him a most effective and creative playmaker for the Super Eagles.

Let me remind Nigerians that Lionel Messi as a young teenager started as a winger for Barcelona then later switched under Coach Pep Guardiola to playmaker behind the strikers.

“The only advice I will offer Eguavoen is that he should make his players, especially the youngest of them all, Amoo to dig deeper into his technical abilities by adding free-kick taking skills to his game.

We all remember that Messi wasn’t much of a set-piece specialist in his early years but he later transformed himself into one of the best set-piece takers in the world.

“The Minister of sports, Mr Sunday Dare and NFF President should also be commended for giving coach Eguavoen a free hand in the selection of invited players. This is the way to go . I see Nigeria defeating Ghana both away and in Abuja,” Daniel added.