Gross credit in the banking sector rose from N20.48 trillion in December 2020 to N24.57 trillion in December 2021. This translates to over N4trillion increase within the period under review.

This increase was attributed to increased industry funding base and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s directive on Loan to Deposit Ratio.

This was contained in the personal statements of members of the committee, especially, Aliyu Ahmed, who explained that the improvement in Non Performing Loans (NPLs) was attributed mainly to sound regulatory oversights of the CBN during the year.

For the first time in about a decade, the NPL levels of commercial banks in Nigeria has fallen below the regulatory benchmark of five per cent to 4.94 per cent as at the end of December 2021.

This is as more members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN are considering further tightening of monetary policy in the wake of a rising inflation in the country.

CBN Assures Banking Industry Is In Sound Health

In their assessment of the Nigerian banking sector, the members of the committee noted that the industry has remained resilient with average non-preforming loans falling beyond regulatory requirement.

According to CBN deputy governor, Aishah Ahmad, non-performing loans dropped to its lowest level in over a decade despite the increased lending by banks.

She noted that total credit had increased by N4.09 trillion between end of December 2020 and December 2021 with significant growth in credit to manufacturing, general commerce and oil & gas sectors.

“This impressive increase was achieved amidst continued decline in non-performing loans ratio from 5.10 per cent in November 2021 to 4.94 per cent in December 2021, six basis points below the regulatory benchmark, for the first time in over a decade,” she said.

This was also pointed out by another member of the MPC, Akinniju Festus, who noted that NPLs had fallen below the five per cent prudential requirement, for the first time, after a lengthy period.

He also noted that Capital Adequacy ratio despite its slight decline from 15.1 per cent in December 2020 to 14.53 per cent in December 2021, is still above the prudential requirement of 10 per cent.

To him, “liquidity ratio at 41.33 per cent was also higher than 30 per cent prudential requirement. Both Returns on Assets and Returns on Equity fell in December 2021 relative to December 2020. Operating costs to income rose from 68.2 per cents in December 2020 to 73.1 per cents in December 2021.”

Akinniju noted that interest rate spread month-on-month widened to 25.3 per cent in December 2021. While prime lending rates declined to 11.68 per cent, maximum lending rates rose to 27.58 per cent. Average savings rates declined to 1.25 per cent. The administrative measures put in place by the CBN restrained liquidity surfeit in the system.

Tight liquidity conditions prevailed in the banking system as average net liquidity balance stood at N182.71 billion as at end-December 2021, below the benchmark of N313.8 billion – N450.00 billion.

Meanwhile, CBN deputy governor, Adamu Lamtek, said the option of tightening monetary policy still remains on the table even as the decision becomes increasingly difficult to make. This is as inflation continues to rise as the country heads into electioneering year in 2023.

“Also, the US FED has already provided a forward guidance on at least three rate hikes in 2022, a move that will affect foreign currency exposures of the Federal Government and private sector institutions, especially commercial banks. It may also lead to more exits of FPIs from local equity market.

“Against the backdrop of pressure on both output and prices, I must admit, monetary policy manoeuvres would be difficult, to say the least.

“In the circumstance, complementary fiscal actions are needed to ease the burden of adjustment on monetary policy. Obviously, policy support has been very instrumental to macroeconomic recovery in 2021. More will be needed from the fiscal side in 2022 especially in sectors like agriculture, SMEs and solid minerals. In addition, physical infrastructure and security ought to maintain their priority position on the fiscal plate in year

“I believe, the option of tightening policy using the policy rate remains on the table as long as inflationary pressures persist. I am however hopeful that the policy headroom for supporting growth will not narrow any further by the next meeting of the MPC in March 2022,” Lamtek stated.