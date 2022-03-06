Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has described former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo as a patriotic African leader who is passionate about the peace, unity and development of the continent.

According to a statement by Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser to Senator Mark in a goodwill message to the former President to commemorate his 85th birthday, Senator Mark remarked that Obasanjo is an uncommon leader who believes in the sanctity of a united Nigeria and Africa at large.

Senator Mark stated: “both as a Military Head-of-State and as civilian President, Obasanjo left no one in doubt of his political will to uphold the sanctity of our unity as one indivisible Nigeria.

“His frontline role in the battle that ended the 30 months old Nigeria/ Biafra fratricidal war remains a reference point in the history and evolution of Nigeria.”

The former Senate helmsman praised Obasanjo for his untiring efforts in ensuring peace in Nigeria and Africa pointing out that “his indomitable spirit is inspiring and reassuring.“

He urged new generation of leaders to emulate the virtues of Obasanjo because “his kind is what we need to make the nation peaceful, united and to uphold our bond of brotherhood.”

Senator Mark enjoined Obasanjo to continue to make his reservoir of knowledge and wealth of experience available to the younger generation to tap from.

He prayed that God in His infinite mercies continue to grant Obasanjo good health, wisdom and courage in the years ahead.

