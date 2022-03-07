Kaduna Market Development and Management Company (KMDMC) is set to modernize the meat and vegetables section of Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Market, by improving on its water supply and general sanitation.

The Managing Director of KMDMC, Tamar Nandul who disclosed this, said that a Development Lease Agreement (DLA) has already been signed with Rural Dwellers Development Services LTD, to develop a Wet Market.

‘’The Wet Market will be a section where vegetables, meat, fish and other perishable goods will be sold. It is the area which is called ‘Yan Kaji. It will be designed to ensure hygienic processing of meat, fish and poultry,’’ she added.

Nandul further said that the Wet Market will have a different waste management system and adequate water will be provided because of the nature of the commodities on sale, adding that it will mostly comprise open stalls.

According to her, the Wet Market will consist of 173 shops, including cold rooms, lock up shops for storage, as well as an abattoir.

The Managing Director promised that traders that were operating at ‘Yan Kaji Market will be given the right of first refusal when the Wet Market shops are ready.

