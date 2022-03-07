Last week, the Ministry of Planning and Budget Commission made some disbursements to local governments under the auspices of Local Government Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Programme (LFTAS). What is LFTAS all about? Is it a Kaduna state initiative, a federal government policy or a World Bank conceived programme?

Thank you very much. LFTAS is a Kaduna state programme. Kaduna state government initiated it, designed it and it is funding it 100% with state government’s resources. It’s a programme that the governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El -Rufai approved, following the proposal by the Economic Planning Board which I chair. We sent in the proposal in 2018. The programme is really to enhance service delivery at the local government level, in all the 23 local governments. It’s an incentive programme to get the local governments to improve their governance so they can improve service delivery at that local level. It is also aimed to ensure that people at the local level get more from the local governments.

We designed the programme in a way to encourage the local government chairmen to engage in some elements of reforms across the 23 local governments; it doesn’t matter which party you belong to, it doesn’t matter whether you are male or female. What we just want is how do we improve the way that local governments are ran. So, we designed it to achieve improved fiscal performance. You know when we first came into government a number of these local governments were insolvent, meaning that many of them can’t even pay salaries. Alhamdulillah, the governor and this government have implemented a number of reforms that have now allowed these local governments to be financially buoyant. So, what we are now trying to do is to ensure that they get even more solvent through improved fiscal performance to ensure sustainability of the local governments. That is objective number one.

Number two is, we initiated coordination between the state government and the local governments. Sometimes, when you go to some states, you will see the state government doing one thing and the local government is doing something completely different. So, during this programme, we have tried to align our projects, so that if the state brings 70%, the local government brings 30% and we work in the same direction. That allows us to save money so that most of the things we are doing, we are doing them for the people of Kaduna state; not that we are working at cross purposes with each other. So, that is the second thing.

The third thing is to improve accountability and then effectively align our plans and policies. So, if the state government comes up with a plan, they don’t have to replicate that at the local government level. The fourth and most important is that we want to increase community participation in governance at the local level. So you can see under the LFTAS programme, there are some requirements for the local governments to engage their people, to sell to their people when they draft their budget; they are required to go and sit with people of their communities, so as to ensure that whatever we do as government in total, is what our citizens want. So, these are the major reasons why LFTAS was created.

A cursory look at the local governments that came tops this year seems like a replication of what happened last year. Zaria local government came first, Jema’a local government second and Kaduna South local government came third. Does it mean others are not pulling themselves by their bootstraps?

Not really. No. Since the programme was launched, we have had only one assessment. The announcement you heard last year was the same. Only that this year we disbursed the funds. So, it was the same assessment. Zaria came first but all across our local governments there is improvement; all the local government chairmen are trying. They are working very hard to improve procurement processes, to improve the lot of their local government citizens, and to ensure that they are aligning their policies and plans with the state government. We have just launched the second round yesterday March 1st. From March 1st this year to the end of the year, we are going to monitor our local governments closely. Which are the local governments that are ensuring that they are taking their money to the areas where people need it? Which are the local governments that are ensuring that they are doing proper public procurement? Which are the local governments that are increasing their Internally Generated Revenues (IGR)? Which are the local governments that are tackling absenteeism of school teachers and health workers that are working at that level? These are the local governments that would get the highest amount in the next round. This is what we are trying to do.

It seems like your approach is a carrot approach, are there no sanctions against local governments that fall short of these yardsticks?

This programme is an incentive programme. It’s already a programme that is designed to get local governments to do the work that they are supposed to do. We have provided an incentive for those that did it well, they get high amount and for those that don’t do it well, they don’t get anything. That is the stick. But on the other side, the Local Government Ministry and His Excellency, the governor, are watching closely for local governments that don’t do the right thing.

There are other forms of sanctions, but those are not included in this programme. This programme is an incentive programme, it is a carrot programme, with the stick being the people of the local government. If your chairman is not doing the work that he was elected to do very well, when he comes for re-election, you kick him out. It doesn’t matter whether he is with this party or the other. If the local government chairman is not working, he is not governing well, then like all of us at the state or at the federal level, any public official who has been elected or appointed to work and is not working, the response is to kick him out. And with the appointed ones like me for example, I was appointed by the governor, if I don’t do my work, tomorrow the governor sacks me.

Has there been any resistance from the opposition parties; I mean councils that are controlled by opposition parties?

No at all. I think this programme that we are trying to do is to make the local governments deliver for the people of Kaduna state and to be honest with you, when we come to Economic Development Planning Committee, we hold meetings with all chairmen and we discuss governance; we don’t discuss politics, we discuss development and how we can address some of the poor indicators in education, in health, in water supply and infrastructure for the people of Kaduna state regardless of political affiliations. I think whoever is elected has that responsibility and should see it as a mandate to cover that gap. There is no difference regarding the parties.

Apart from partisan difference, are there people resisting that the state government is eroding their independence as a tier of government?

No. Not at all. This is the state government’s money that we are using, we are not using local government money. So, we are actually giving them more money than they are supposed to get, because besides this, we don’t touch the money that is supposed to go to local governments. Now, out of our own share, we have created another programme to give them even more money if they are able to do the work that they were elected to do. So, those money that Malam Nasir El-Rufai approved for this programme is another support to local governments. And we haven’t told anybody that, ‘’when you go, you have to do XYZ with the money.’’ We said when you go, sit down with your teams, bring out what you think is the most priority, the most important priority for the local government today and use that money. What we would expect is a full report of what you have done so that we can see the local governments that are doing things properly.

Some local government’s biggest problem is maternal mortality, mothers are dying. Another local government chairman told me that ‘’one of my biggest problem is I have three or four major schools that are burnt down for one reason or the other, I want to use the money to fix these schools.’’ So, all the local governments have different priorities. It’s the choice of the chairmen on what they choose to spend the money on and we don’t tell them you have to do this. Remember, these are people that have been elected, they have reasonable amount of education, so we wait and see how they spend it.

Won’t you replicate this at the state level, where Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government are also assessed and graded?

I think that is definitely the thinking of government, where we should go. The entire public financing should be based on performance. Our aim is to work for the people of Kaduna state and if anybody is not doing it, I don’t think public resources should be wasted on that person. Going forward, we have designed several programmes for Ministries, Departments and Agencies so that they too can respond to the challenge and then get increased funding if they are delivering on their mandates. If you are not achieving your mandate then you don’t get anything.

LIFTAS Facts

-Kaduna State Government has disbursed N152. 4 million to the 23 local government areas as performance grant under its Local Government Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Programme (LFTAS);

-LFTAS was introduced by the state government as a reform initiative to strengthen fiscal performance and sustainability at local government levels;

-The programme focuses on six thematic areas—Budget preparation process, adherence to policy documents, strengthening Internally Generated Revenue, improved procurement systems, reduction of payroll fraud and tackling absenteeism and nonchalant attitude of teachers and health personnel;

-At the end of the assessment, Zaria, Jema’a and Kaduna South Local Government Councils came first, second and third respectively;

-Zaria Area Council got N9.94 million while Jema’a got N9.27 million and Kaduna South Local Government Council got N9.26 million; the rest 20 got between N3.49 million and N8.75 million.