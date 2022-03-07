Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command, on Monday, arrested the driver of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) who drove a murdered 22-year-old Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

The Lagos Police spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, made this known in a chat, even as he confirmed that the dead body of the lady has been found.

He also said the killers of Ayanwole, who got missing in transit while onboard the bus, would face justice.

According to the PPRO, the abductors dumped the remains of the lady on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro community.

It was gathered that Ayanwole got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on February 26, 2022 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7pm at Chevron Bus-Stop.

