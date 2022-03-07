The National Women’s Dialogue (Womanifesto) has demanded the National Assembly, NASS to reconvene immediately and reconsider the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill, to eradicate all forms of discrimination against women in the country.

Recall that Nigerian women protested recently at the entrance of the National Assembly over the rejection of bills to promote the interest of the female gender in the ongoing constitutional amendment.

The bill is the passing of the Gender, and Equal Opportunities (GEOB) Bill, currently before the senate is; Resuscitation, and the passage of the Bill on “Support for Women Participation in Elective and Appointive Positions Bill 2020 before the House of Representatives.

The group is also demanding the immediate domestication of the African Charters Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa, which Nigeria ratified in 2004, and the domestication of the UN Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), which Nigeria ratified in 1985.

Briefing journalists via zoom on Sunday, the convener of the group, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, explained that our resolve to continue this struggle is to push back on the misogynistic attitude of the NASS, the pattern of neglect of women’s concerns, and disregard for womanity, saying that severally women have been embarrassed by the gender insensitive practices of the lawmakers.

She said, “The failure to address women’s issues through the gender bill shows that women are irrelevant. We reject further dehumanization of Nigerian Women. The constitution should cure the defect and we will continue to protest to show our dissatisfaction.

” We call on the Senate President and the Hon. Speaker to call an urgent meeting to discuss how to referees the wrong if not we shall continue to occupy the NASS. No Women! No Nation!”

Nigeria has a woeful women representation in political and elective positions. At the National Assembly (comprising the Senate with 109 members and the House of Representatives with 360 members totaling 469 members of parliament), only 29 are women (six percent of the total).

She revealed that there are, however, 440 men at the Nigeria National Assembly. A low women representation in leadership positions amounts to denying half of Nigeria’s population the voice & opportunity to contribute to governance and development.

She stated that the male-dominated legislature recently rejected an attempt to recalibrate this imbalance, thereby introducing a cog in the path to addressing age-long discrimination against women, which also has stunted development.

She regretted that on the first day of Women’s History Month – March – the Nigerian legislature voted to, deny citizenship to the foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman but a Nigerian man’s foreign-born wife gets automatic citizenship.

She also lamented that lawmakers voted to deny women the ability to take indigeneship in their husband’s state after five years of being together and also rejected 35 percent appointed positions for women.

The lawmakers, she said, also voted to deny women 35 percent affirmative action in party administration and leadership as well as specific seats for women in the National Assembly.

“Reject specific seats for women in the National Assembly because of the foregoing and bearing in mind women’s right as full citizens to participate in all spheres of life, in particular in governance and decision making based on the principles of non-discrimination, equality, and social justice, she said.