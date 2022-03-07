The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has said that its Bill rejected by an ad-hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives will halt corruption and mitigate building collapse in the country.

This is even as the association said the Bill will curb fraudulent practices in the business of real estate development in Nigeria.

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the operations of REDAN in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had said that “the proposed REDAN Bill should be jettisoned.”

However, while the House panel recommended that the Bill be thrown out of the National Assembly, the Senate passed it into law in November 2021.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja at the weekend, REDAN president, Aliyu Wamakko, described the legislative panel’s recommendation as “hasty”, saying organisations like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had earlier worked on the draft Bill.

Wamakko said, “In order to throw more light on this Bill, I will like to touch on the objectives of the Bill which include amongst others to: Standardise the business of real estate development in Nigeria by regulating the conduct of transactions in the real estate sector.”

He added that the Bill will provide enabling environment and transparency in the business of real estate development in the country.

“The Bill will make the business of real estate development in Nigeria conform to international best practices and safeguard the ultimate interest of all stakeholders in the business.

“It will ensure that the real estate business conforms with the National Building Code in Nigeria.

“Create an innovative and sustainable environment to promote Nigeria as a real estate investment destination in Africa and the world, and ensure that the real estate business in Nigeria conforms with the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 (as amended) and NFIU ACT 2018 in terms of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing due diligence compliance,” he said.

He further explained that the Bill was aimed at ensuring compliance with all extant laws, National Building Code, financial regulations, and adherence to standards by developers.

Wamakko said Nigerians will greatly benefit from the passage of the Bill as it will ensure value for money for home-seekers, quality of buildings, instill professionalism, and mitigate building collapse.

“This is in the overall interest of professionals, practitioners and all players in the built industry,” Wamakko stated.