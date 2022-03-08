Governor Nasir el-Rufai has approved the sum of N1.235 billion for the payment of gratuity and death benefits for Kaduna State and local governments retirees and families of deceased beneficiaries.

The executive secretary of the Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Professor Salamatu Idris Isah, who disclosed this in a press briefing yesterday, gave a breakdown of how the money would be paid.

She said N1.035 billion would be allocated for the payment of the retirees and families of deceased in the 23 local government areas.

Isah said the amount would be the 14th payment schedule under the local government gratuity for retirees and next-of-Kins of deceased beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said N200 million would be for the 16th batch of the state gratuity and death benefits in Defined Benefit Scheme.

The pension bureau boss said shortlisted names of the beneficiaries of the batch 14th of the local governments and batch 16th of the state would soon be placed on all its social media handles at the Pension Bureau and other zonal offices of the councils.

Isah however refuted the rumour that seven local government areas had paid all their outstanding gratuities and death benefits under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

According to her, the bureau only announced that Kudan councils was the first to have settled its outstanding liability on March 3, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement however pointed out that there were still some files awaiting vetting and certification from the local Government Auditor-General’s Office, she said.