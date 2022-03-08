Two men arraigned with suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, have pleaded guilty to the charges filed against them by the National drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). They are Patrick Umeibe Emeka and Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

They were arraigned yesterday at a Federal High Court in Abuja with Kyari and four others on an eight-count charges bordering on conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine and other related offences.

Apart from the hard drugs offences, Kyari is also wanted in the United States (US) for his relationship with fraudster, Ramon Abbas, also known as ‘Hushpuppi’.

Those charged alongside Kyari are ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba, Inspector Joiin Nuhu Chibunna, Patrick Umeibe Emeka and Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

When they were arraigned before the court yesterday, Kyari and others pleaded not guilty to the charges, but Emeka and Ezenwanne said they were guilty as charged.

After their plea was taken, Justice Nwite ordered that all the accused persons should be remanded in the custody of the NDLEA till March 14 2022, when the or application for bail will be taken.

Last week, the federal government filed eight-count criminal charges against them before the court.

The charge was endorsed by J. N Sunday, director, Prosecution and Legal Services of NDLEA, Abuja.

The spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said the accused arrived at the Federal High Court premises under heavy security by NDLEA Strike Force officers.

While the five-member prosecution team was led by the agency’s director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Sunday Nbone Joseph; Chief Kanu Agabi, led 13 other lawyers to represent Kyari and Ubia.

ASP James Bawa had Michael Mbanefo and Mariam Osene as defence counsel while M.Y. Chiara and two others represented Agirigba and Nuhu, with E.U. Okenyi appearing for Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

After the accused took their pleas, Agabi told the court that he had filed bail applications for the 1st and 2nd defendants since Tuesday 1st March 2022, a bid the prosecution opposed with a counter application.

Justice Nwite in his remarks said he was yet to get the prosecution’s counter application and thereafter adjourned further hearing on bail to Monday 14th March.

The defence counsel urged the trial judge to remand the defendants in NDLEA custody instead of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, a request the prosecution said would not be objected on the ground that the defendants will be responsible for their own upkeep.

The defence counsel expressed fear that the review of facts against the 6th and 7th defendants who pleaded guilty will prejudice the case and therefore urged that the court put the review on hold pending the conclusion of the trial of the 1st to 5th defendants.

The NDLEA prosecution counsel however opposed the plea citing an existing judgment.

In all, five bail applications were filed for the 1st to the 5th defendants while the 8th defendant who is also a police officer is still at large.

Justice Nwite adjourned the case to March 28, 2022 for a review of facts and hearing of the case while all respondents are to be remanded in NDLEA facility pending the hearing of the bail application on Monday 14th March 2022.