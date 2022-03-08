The minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, accompanied by the executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta held talks with SpaceX, a satellite operator to discuss licencing and authorisation issues as it may affect SpaceX at the just concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022.

The Mobile World Congress, the most influential conference and exhibition of stakeholders in mobile technology, innovation and connectivity, took place in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3, 2022. The Nigerian delegation engaged global players in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sphere to explore areas of strategic collaboration and investment for accelerating the growth of Nigeria’s emergent digital economy.

The Nigerian delegation also met Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), representatives the World Economic Forum (WEF), and other key actors in the global ICT ecosystem.

Pantami, Danbatta and top echelon of the Nigerian delegation, also held strategic talks with Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA), a global organization advocating for laws and regulations that will lead to more efficient and effective spectrum utilisation.

The discussion focused on spectrum sharing and unlicensed technologies as well as progress of DSA’s work in this regard, with emphasis on how DSA‘s processes will benefit Nigeria. The meeting took place on February 28, 2022.

The delegation also had a meeting with Nokia and discussed potential government initiatives and how NCC and Nokia can collaborate more strategically to accomplish some policy objectives and targets of the institutionalised digital economy processes in Nigeria.

The Pantami-led delegation equally met with the representatives of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to explore opportunities within the framework of the EDISON Alliance for Digital Inclusion, and the possibility of Nigeria becoming Lighthouse Country of the Alliance.

Indeed, on March 1, 2022, the Nigerian delegation held talks with the MTN team, and thereafter proceed to attend a demo at Meta’s Exhibition Stand, where the CEO of Meta and owner of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, called for global partnership to build the next world virtual reality (metaverse). A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

On March 2, 2022, the Nigerian delegation will meet a United States (US) delegation to discuss collaboration on telecommunications and related ICT issues. The Nigerian delegation will also engage the exhibition by Huawei Technologies as well as chat with the company’s senior executive management.

