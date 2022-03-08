A frontline political movement, Patigi APC Support Group (PASG) has unveiled the All Progressive Congress’ 2-year scorecards in the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The group led by its coordinator, Hussein Nda said the program portent to showcase to the people of Patigi LGA what APC government across all strata.

Hussein noted that the dividends of democracy from Kwara Governor do not limit the numerous verifiable federal facilitated zonal intervention projects of Senator Umar Sadiq and Hon. Ndakene Ahmed ranges from provisions of empowerment materials, classrooms, health intervention, and many more.

He further applauded the impacting project of the Patigi TIC, Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim Liman and the commissioner, Federal Character Commission, Hon. James Kolo has been helping people to secure a future.

Hussein also commended Hon. Adamu Rufai for constructively representing Patigi LG at the Kwara State House of Assembly.

He, however, beseech the governor’s aid on some of the Local Government facilities that need rehabilitation such as Gov’t Technical College Patigi andPatigi Cultural centre while he declared for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s second term bid.

Speaking with journalists, Speaker Kwara House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi n his remarks hailed the group for being a gathering of people with integrity and he also urge the peoples of Patigi to continue with the voters registration

Kwara APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, ably represented his deputy, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari applauded the efforts of the PASG for working towards Mallam AbdulRazaq’s re-election and he also said that the door is open for those who will to defect to APC.

In their respective remarks, Member Representing Patigi LG at the KWHA, Hon. Adamu; Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Hassana Ahmed; TIC Chairman of Patigi LGA and Ajiyan Tsonga, Alhaji Ahmed Saba commended the PASG, while they criticized the former Administration for allegedly misusing the State’s resources.

In their various submissions, they endorsed Governor AbdulRahman for another term, which they described as a continuation of the good work.

Honorable Okuta/Yakishira Constituency at KWHA, Hon. Salihu Dan baba in his remarks extolled the good governance of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, while he urged the people of Patigi LG to complement the efforts of Gov Abdulrazaq by supporting his re-election in the 2023 election.

Member, PASG board of trustee, in his address said the good virtues of AbdlAbdulrahman led administration brought about the APC 2 year scorecards in Patigi LGA, he further seek for some of the Patigi citizens in the forthcoming election.

The remarkable event which was held at Patigi Cultural Centre featured prominent individuals from across the state, including Commissioner for Works and Transport, Rotimi Ilyasu, APC stalwarts, and people of Patigi local government area.