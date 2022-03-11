The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID), has described the Federal High Court judgment which sacked Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi, and his deputy, Eric Kelechi Igwe, as a welcome development.

Maintaining that it was a huge credit to the Nigerian judiciary as the last hope of the common man and the fact that Nigeria’s democracy could actually be made better, the group said, “Even though Justice Ekwo’s Federal High Court is not the final arbiter in the matter as it is just a Court of the first instance, his tenacious courage and boldness to make that declaratory verdict on Umahi and his decamped allies stand him out as a man of common character who panders only to facts and not emotional sentiments or intimidations.”

In a statement signed by its President, Paschal Oluchukwu, and issued to newsmen in Abuja, AESID also recalled its earlier dispositions that lust for power has made the governor abandoned the PDP platform that gave him every opportunity he has always enjoyed from acting and later substantive chairman of the PDP in the state to the position of a deputy governor in Elechi’s administration.

He said, “AESID would stay away from the legal facts and expertise views of the decision of the Federal High Court to sack him and his co-travelers which they have indicated they would appeal.

“We are thoroughly bashed about the furious reaction of the Governor and his boasts during a Press conference that he is still in charge and nobody can remove him as Governor. Is Umahi now above the law?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is he still subject to the constitution of our land or he has grown far above it? How can an elected official make the kinds of derogatory remarks we watched Umahi make against the Nigerian Judiciary, particularly Justice Ekwo before the National Television as he did yesterday?.

“As a responsible Diaspora group which is deeply concerned about the image being portrayed to the world about our dear Ebonyi State, AESID condemns in strongest words, the anti-democratic stands of Governor Umahi.

“We call on him to profusely apologize to the Judge and indeed, the Nigerian Judiciary within 24 hours even as we also commend Justice Ekwo for basing his decisions on the facts before him and not on fears, emotion,or so-termed judicial.”

AESID also urged INEC to immediately execute the judgment once it is issued with a Certified True Copy, noting that, “nature, just like democracy, abhors vacuum.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While urging Ebonyians to remain calm and law-abiding, AESID also congratulated the PDP’s newly nominated governor, Rt. Hon. Idume Igariwey and his deputy, Elder Fred Udogu, urging them to take Ebonyi, which according to them has suffered poor leadership, to enviable heights.