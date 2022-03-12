Apparently flustered by a letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stating that it was not aware of any leadership change in the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday made a dramatic volte-face, saying Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, is still in charge of its affairs as caretaker committee chairman.

The leaked letter from INEC had subtly turned down the invitation to the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the governing party on the ground that it had no knowledge of a change of leadership in the party.

This was after the acting chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECPC), Abubakar Sani Bello, had written a commission inviting it to observe the party’s emergency NEC meeting scheduled for next Thursday.

In its reply, INEC specifically stated that since the notice for the meeting was not signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the caretaker committee, it runs contrary to the provision of Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2014).

Another leaked letter which was made public yesterday also indicated that Buni had officially transmitted his official duties to the acting chairman of the party and Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

But Bello had on Thursday denied receiving any letter from Buni transmitting power to him to take charge of party affairs.

Also, while news of a change of leadership in the party was still hazy, was sacked, Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, stated during a television programme that that Buni was asked to go by President Muhammadu Buhari after he was briefed by APC governors of his unwillingness to hold the national convention.

According to El-Rufai, Buni won’t return as chairman and Governor Bello, who has the support of at least 19 APC governors, is now fully in charge.

But speaking at a media briefing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja yesterday, the spokesman of the Bello-led CECPC, Ismaeel Ahmed, countered El-Rifai, contending that Governor Buni was still in charge as chairman and Governor Bello was merely acting on his behalf.

Ahmed stated: “Somebody asked: what is the position of Governor Mai Mala Buni in the party? I think it’s pretty simple. I don’t know why this is a complicated process for a lot of people not to understand. Since the inception of this CECPC on June 25, 2020, whenever the chairman is not around and Governor Sani Bello is around, he acts on behalf of all as the Chairman.

“It has always been the case that has never changed. It has always been the case. Now, we have a Convention on March 26. The chairman wrote a letter and transmitted power to Governor Bello to enable him to go for medical treatment. Those are two emergencies. He has a medical emergency that cannot wait for convention. We have a convention that cannot wait for him to be healthy.

“So, one has to leave for the other. Whichever, he has transmitted a letter and Governor Sani Bello has been acting appropriately. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? Why is it so difficult for people to simply understand? I cannot understand why people are making this allegation.

“So, Governor Sani Bello is acting with the full authority of the Caretaker Committee and with the full authority of the stakeholders and with the full consent of Governor Mai Mala Buni. It is very clear and simple. If anybody has issues with any of our decisions, he can head to court. For now, we are doing it with the full backing of the law. So, there is no ambiguity on this; absolutely none.

“On the issue of Senator John James Akpanudodehe, what is the position? I spelled out the other members of the committee, but I didn’t say anything about other people as well. We just talked about members of the committee. I didn’t talk about their positions, whether secretary or chairman, since they have their responsibilities spelt out for them.

“The other members are the ones told to come back to handle specific departments and that is what we are doing. In the full course of time, once all these are over, I will be able to brief you. But for now, these are the responsibilities of every member.”

Ahmed also announced that the party’s zonal congresses earlier slated for today, March 12, will now be held simultaneously with the national convention on March 26, 2022.

Noting that the March 26 convention date is sacrosanct, he noted that the party has already transmitted a notice of convention to the INEC.

On the level of preparation for the convention, Ahmed said, “As part of efforts towards a hitch-free conduct of the March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) stepped up preparations this week.

Noting that the Bello-led CECPC reviewed and strengthened the membership of the national convention subcommittees by making them compact and lighter, he said, “The subcommittees earlier composed were unnecessarily unwieldy and comprised an excessive number of members, a situation that can reduce their efficiency.

“The CECPC committee chaired by His Excellency the Governor of Niger State has issued a notice for a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party on March 17, 2022. As usual, a number of important issues will be discussed at the meeting,” he added.

APC Youths Rejects Leadership Change, Insist Buni Remains Chairman

Meanwhile, the Progressive Youth Agenda, a youth wing of the APC, has rejected what it described as breach of leadership change in the party, insisting that Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, was still the chairman of the caretaker committee.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, national coordinator of the youth group, Jabir Aminu Maiturare, condemned the ongoing crisis in the party.

He said, “Progressive Youth Agenda condemns the incessant breach of law by some members of the party claiming to have removed the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC Mai Mala Buni, which we consider as a nonchalant act and that we the progressive Youth cannot accept anything short of what only the NEC can decide.

“We are calling on the general public most especially the members of our great Party APC to shun all these claims pending the return of the Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Mai Mala Buni as he is out of the country but keep in mind that he is still the Chairman Caretaker Committee.

“We all know that the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Extra-ordinary Convention Committee has laid a good foundation for the progress of our dear Party APC ever Since Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee took charge of the party a lot has changed, via his hard work, he has put efforts to bridge gaps between members of the party and has reached out to aggrieved members for reconciliation and full participation in the activities of the party. This has restored harmony and no doubt, built a solid foundation for peace and progress of the party”.

The APC youths further noted that the party witnessed mass joining of its fold by prominent and important Nigerians, including three serving governors, because of Buni’s efforts.

Maiturare continued: “This has boosted the APC, making it the largest political party in Nigeria. All these are attributed to the purposeful leadership provided by President

Muhammadu Buhari, the most remarkable Performance of the Mai Mala Buni-led committee since it was constituted and its ability to embrace all and sundry.

“The Caretaker Committee led by Governor Buni has successfully conducted ward, local government and states congresses, after which, it listened to and resolved appeals from aggrieved contestants as a step in preparing the party for a hitch free Conventions.

“The APC’s constitution review is another gigantic step that is aimed at guiding the affairs of the party robustly by establishing a new basis for strong internal democracy through several new clauses in the APC amended constitution, thereby making the party the most democratic of all existing political parties in the country.

“No doubt, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee has been effective and productive with so many success stories and achievements that are there for history and posterity to judge,” the group said, adding that the score card of Buni is remarkable and outstanding.”

Ex-PGF DG Wants Seeks Sanction Against Yahaya Bello, Uzodinma, Abiodun Sanctioned For Backing Buni

Meanwhile, immediate-past director general of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh Lukman, has urged the APC to initiate disciplinary measures against some governors on the party’s platform who he accused of working with the national caretaker committee chairman, Mai Mala Buni, to frustrate the party from holding its national convention on March 26.

Lukman alleged that Buni’s camp has been using surrogates to sway political narratives, noting that there are known faces who continue to collude with the Yobe State governor to block the convention from taking place.

In a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, Lukman said, “There are known collaborators of His Excellency Mai Mala who have colluded with him to ensure that all attempts to organise the APC National Convention are blocked.

“Three governors who are known and must also be called upon to account for their roles in undermining decisions to organise the APC National Convention are His Excellency Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, His Excellency Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, and His Excellency Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

“There are other party leaders, including Sen Uzo Kalu who have actively supported His Excellency Mai Mala to undermine the decision to organise the National Convention of the party. The March 17, 2022 APC NEC should initiate processes of disciplinary hearing in line with provisions of the APC Constitution to sanction all these leaders if found guilty”.

The former PGF DG called for constant vigilance by all stakeholders of the APC, warning that the days leading to the March 26 national convention could sound the death knell for the party or give it an exhilarating breath of fresh air.

He stated: “Events in APC require constant vigilance by all committed party members and leaders. Without doubt, the days ahead, leading to the March 26, 2022 National Convention, will define both the survival, the democratic orientation and the quality of leaders of the party.

“Whether APC will produce both party leaders and candidates for the 2023 elections who can justify the trust invested in them, depends a lot on how all the current leadership challenges facing the party is resolved”.

He further noted that beyond electing new leaders and setting the stage for the 2023 electoral contests, how the APC navigates through attempts by some of its leaders, “including Gov. Mai Mala Buni and his collaborators to block the Convention from either holding as scheduled or electing new leaders who support and respect decisions taken by broad section of leaders and members of the party will be the main test”.

But reacting to Lukman’s remarks, the Ogun State chapter of the APC cautioned the former PGF DG to stop peddling unfounded and baseless allegations against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

It said for almost his three years in office, Abiodun has remained committed to implementation of projects that have not only made the ruling party to be more popular but also made life a lot easier for the residents of the state.

The Ogun APC, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Hon Tunde Oladujoye, said while the former DG of PGF who was said to have described himself as “Freelance Campaigner” and has the right to his opinion, sulking, frustration and vituperation, he should not drag the the governor of the state into his “damned ocean of frustration and what he (Gov Abiodun) knows nothing of”.

The state chapter of the party said, “We hereby urge the ‘Freelancer’ to leave out the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his “freelance campaign. The Ogun State Governor is not a member of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and has no interest, whatsoever, in the delay or postponement of the convention or presidential primary of the party.

“For about three years now, Prince Dapo Abiodun has been solely preoccupied with building enduring infrastructures, expanding the democratic space and entrenching sustainable development in Ogun State; so much to the admiration of all discerning citizens, residents and visitors to the state. The Governor just returned from an international investment drive that took him to some African countries.

“The APC in Ogun State and our hardworking Governor, certainly, do not need the national convention or the presidential primary, for Governor Abiodun’s well merited second term. Salihu Lukman and his co-travelers will not determine Governor Abiodun’s second term; Ogun State people will do. His works speak for him.

“Lukman’s suggestion for investigation of reasons for the delay of the convention so far, would have been taken seriously, but the “freelancer” has even pronounced the verdict on the outcome of the investigation even before the commencement of investigation!

“For him, those he mentioned without any proof, should be barred from public office, appointive and elective, with automatic alacrity reminiscent of military dictatorship.

“A freelancer’s allegiance shifts by the hours, if not by the minutes; and it is only attached to the

paymaster’s dictates. Therefore, it is obvious that the sponsors of the writer are against Prince Dapo Abiodun running for a second term! This is nothing but mere daydreaming and wishful thinking by people who have lost touch with the present reality in Ogun State.”