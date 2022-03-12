Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said his administration will not relent in its efforts to make the sports facilities at the state stadium in Ilorin an international standard.

The governor spoke when he received a delegation of the Super Eagles National Supporters Club led by its president, Prince Vincent Okumagba at the Government House, Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq said his government is giving priority to fixing the Ilorin and Offa stadia to make them suitable for hosting national football matches.

“We are doing our best to make sure that we improve sport facilities in the state. We are going to change the main bowl of the stadium in Ilorin here and also improve that of Offa to make them fit for the national league football games.

“We will continue to give maximum support to Kwara United FC and hopefully look forward to when we can host Super Eagles someday,” he said.

He expressed delight at the kind of support the Club offers the National team during every sporting engagement, saying that this helps the players much in playing well and achieving success in most of their football encounters.

Prince Okumagba, for his part, said they were in Kwara to inaugurate the state branch of the Super Eagles supporters club, saying their decision was informed by the size of support and enablement the governor accords the sport industry.

