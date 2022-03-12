Stallion Auto Keke Limited, a member of the Stallion Group and the Sole Distributor of the world-leading Bajaj 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers in Nigeria has expressed its desire to continue to assist women in achieving their goals.

Managing Director, Stallion Auto KeKe Limited, Mr Manish Rohtagi, gave the assurance Tuesday, while addressing women on the occasion of International Women Day 2022, held at the VON Automobiles Nigeria in Ojo, Lagos State with the theme: “Breaking The Bias”.

Mr Manish said that, the company has the plan to have women occupying 50 percent of their workforce.

Already, Stallion Auto Keke is delivering huge value to the Nigerian society through their various initiatives. One of such initiatives is its committed to the empowerment of Nigerians in general and especially young women through the company’s expansive Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI) programme focused on female three-wheeler drivers, mechanical training and assembling.

Speaking further at the event, Manish advised the women to always support their families as most of them are already in the position of power.

Noting that women should complement each other, the MD, equally urged them to work hard, learn skills and improve in whatever they do.

“I want to have 50 per cent of our workforce as women. As women, you should complement each other. If you want to do something, make efforts to train. You can also reach out to your supervisors and we will support you”.

In her presentation, guest speaker and Human Resources expert, Mrs Femi-John Adebola concurred, that, there are always biases when it comes to gender equality.

Mrs Adebola who informed that she had suffered gender discrimination in her work place before said “There are biases which can be unconscious in most cases. At times, it happens with women with other women. We can break it by getting knowledge and enlightening others. We should ensure we have enough knowledge like the men”.

She however, advised women to always put in their best to achieve their goals.

On her own part, Beauty Entrepreneur and Consultant, Mrs Adebisi Odeleye said the bias goes beyond the way we look at women.

According to her, the gender bias could equally come in the way women are remunerated in offices, suggesting that, men and women should be placed on the same plane.

Mrs Odeleye lamented that over 52 percent of women are involved in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) but these set of women hardly access the required loans from banks.

Advising women to always go for their dreams, the beautician said “Women are the key people that produce our raw materials. Most times, women are the ones running the homes. Involving and engaging them will go a long way to empowering them. We need more women in leadership positions and governance. We want to assist our husbands too but the system is not allowing us”.

Also another guest speaker, a Seasoned Project Manager, Mrs Damilola Fanimo Nwabuzor advised women to have education because it is capable of giving them leverage.

She said “We have to earn the respect of people. Sometimes, some women assume that, as women people should treat them better. As women, we should determine what we want to be and work towards that. Try to do something new; we have no excuse”.

On the gender bias, she said “sometimes, they are subconscious. The reason we want to break the barriers is because of the environment we are. Some have come to see women as less competent and weaker vessels. Women also have biases against each other. We want to help each other to achieve more. Being a woman is not a liability but an asset”.

To Mrs Helen Omojola, an exclusive Bajaj dealer, women should always identify a goal, see it, pursue it and overtake it.

Advising women, Mrs Omojola who is the highest distributor of Bajaj in Lagos said “sometimes, clients overlook me when they want to give me contracts but at the end they found out I can deliver. I advise women to see opportunities, pursue and overtake it. Ask for help when necessary. Remember to seek the face of God and don’t bite more than you can chew. Above all be focused”.