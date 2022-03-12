It was a major ceremony on Friday, as the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State capital stood still when the state Governor, Seyi Makinde presented the staff of office to Oba Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan to the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr.) Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade II).

Prominent Nigerians from far and near were in attendance to celebrate with the new monarch in grand style at the historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Makinde tasked the monarch and the Olubadan-in-Council work to ensure that the laws having to do with the ascension to the throne of Olubadan remain sacrosanct.

According to him, if there are to be any amendments, they should be self-conceived.

“The Olubadan-in-Council should remain self-regulated without any external interference from the political class”, he added.

The governor, who performed the presentation at the historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan, equally urged the new Olubadan to be father to all.

Makinde expressed satisfaction that the crisis that rocked the Olubadan chieftain system was completely over.

The governor called on the people to support the new monarch in developing Ibadan and the state in general.

Quoting from the Bible the governor “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice. Our gathering here today is a victory for the sons and daughters of Ibadanland, and restoration of our traditional systems.

“I have always taken a stand for the integrity of our traditional systems and so I am especially delighted that today, Friday, March 11, 2022, the sanctity of the emergence of this century-old dynasty has been restored.

“We rejoice with the sons and daughters of Ibadanland, both at home and in the diaspora. The massive crowd gathered here today, speaks to the importance of this occasion.

This is an age-old tradition that we must continue to uphold. “Yes, since the first coronation ceremony was held in the 1850s, we have maintained in the best way possible, given various circumstances, one of the best succession lines in Yoruba history. So, we rejoice that today, we crown a new Olubadan”.

He restated that, “We politicians will come and go, sometimes, to satisfy our political whims, we may make decisions that do not protect our traditional systems. But this is why the custodians of our culture must always take a stand against us tinkering with age-old traditional systems.

The ceremony was graced by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Gov Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Deputy Governor of Osun, Benedict Alabi and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

Also at the event were the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan; and Ambassador of Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jian Chun, among other prominent Nigerians.