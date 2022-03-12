Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday in Maiduguri commissioned a the Borno Investment House which is owned by the Borno Investment Company Limited.

The company had operated in a rented building since it commenced operations in April 1987, the managing director of the company, Mohammed Bukar Umar, said during the commissioning.

The Borno Investment Company which is fully owned by the state government was established for the purpose of promoting business opportunities by making quoted and unquoted investments within and outside the state to stimulate entrepreneurship and industrial growth from local and foreign investments that contribute towards increasing internally generated revenue for the state.

Governor Zulum in July 2019 appointed Umar as the company’s managing director and afterwards approved funds for the company to build an investment house.

The managing director told Governor Zulum that the company was using the whole of the third floor which has offices, board room, library, registry and tea rooms for its operations, while it intends to rent out the first and second floors.

The new investment house is a spacious edifice located around the Post Office, a popular commercial area in Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum eulogised Umar for what he described as his extreme dedication with integrity.

Zulum promised continued support to reposition the company to enhance the economy of the state for the benefit of citizens.

