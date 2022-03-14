Governor Nasir El-Rufai flagged off the disbursement of N200 million as part of Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF), to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day, making it the third time that his administration will empower women entrepreneurs.

The flag off which held at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Conference Centre, was witnessed by senior government officials and traditional rulers, including Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

Others dignitaries at the event are Hajiya Aisha Garba El-Rufai and Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, represented by Sarkin Fadan Zazzau, Alhaji Abbas Fatika as well as Hajiya Hafsat Mohammad Baba, Commissioner Human Services and Social Development, Saude Amina Atoyebi, State Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The governor reiterated that the fund is meant to support small traders with the needed capital to grow their businesses, noting that women economic empowerment increases the quality of lives of their families and improves the society.

El-Rufai argued that “women are the foundation of the society” and the APC government of Kaduna state “really believes in supporting women because when you empower a woman, you empower her family and the society. ‘’

He further pointed out that ‘’when you give loan to a woman, she pays for her children’s education, feeds her children, and helps her husband. Our women in Kaduna have done very well to make us succeed.’’

El-Rufai advised women to be more confident in themselves and be politically active.

“I want our women to be more confident in themselves, do not think that you can only be wives and mothers, please organize yourselves and be active politically, it is important to have a woman in the room when making decisions.

‘’For example, this idea of KADSWEF is not mine, it is Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba, the Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development that came up with this great initiative,’’ he added.

According to him, Hajiya Hafsat argued that “women are afraid of going to the bank to borrow, they are not given the chance. Let’s do something just for women and I said, ‘ bring it to the Executive Council.’ ‘’

The governor recalled that the commissioner requested for N100 million but ‘’ we doubled it to N200 million, and we have been consistently doing it since 2019, it is only in 2020 that we did not do it due to the Covid-19 lockdown.’’

El-Rufai said that women should not think of themselves as only wives and mothers, adding that ‘’you can be Commissioners, you can be Head of Service, you can be Attorney General, you can be Deputy Governor, you can even be governor if you work hard at it.’’

El-Rufai praised all members of the State Executive Council for working very hard and for consistently supporting every prorgamme that will empower the less privileged, especially ‘’ those that really need the help of government to stand and climb the ladder.’’