Your ministry has been disbursing funds to women and people with disabilities in the last four years. How many people have benefitted, and how much have you given out since 2018 when the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF) started?

Actually since when we started, in the first cycle we had over 7,000 people that benefitted and as a result of that we also have about 15,000 people opening bank accounts in anticipation. In the second cycle, we had over 2,000 beneficiaries because the threshold actually changed. The third cycle we are hoping to reach out to over 3,000 women. So far, we have disbursed about N600 million because we have done three cycles. In the first cycle, the lowest amount given was N20,000 and the highest was N200,000. In the second cycle, we found out that there are more cooperatives, more women groups working together and the lowest threshold was N20,000 as usual but the highest was N2 million. For the third cycle, beneficiaries got N20,000, N50,000, N100,000 up to N1 million. So, it depends on the kind of business you are doing.



Let’s make a clarification, is the fund a grant or a loan? If it’s a loan, what is the repayment plan and how many people have repaid so far?

The first cycle, the challenge we had was we were almost into the election year, so people thought it was a grant; people thought we are using it to get ourselves re-elected into office for the second term. We had a lot of challenges with that, they thought it was a national cake, but the second cycle was different. That was why we engaged the services of Business Service Providers so that they can train the women on simple accounting, improving their businesses and so on and it yielded fruits. Also, we went into sensitization and creating awareness that this is a soft loan whereby you don’t need a collateral, you don’t need anybody to stand in for you, it is not difficult to access; you can access it yourself. We sensitized them that it is a repayment loan whereby if they repay the loan, other women will also benefit. We have opened a re-payment account and so far, women have paid over N50 million. We are hoping of having our 100% repayment.

So, now we have launched the third cycle and we have opened the repayment account so we hope that by the time the women start paying back, they will pay into the third cycle account. What we do, when we disburse this money, we give a moratorium of about a month, so they will have a grace period before they start repayment.

Is there a time span for them to pay back or it’s open-ended?

No, they should pay within one year.

Is it correct to say that it’s from the repayment account that you disburse funds to other beneficiaries?

No, no. With first and second cycles, it’s not from the repayment because this money has been put into our budget. We are hoping that by the time we reach N1 billion, then it would be a revolving fund that we don’t need money anymore from the government; so more women will be able to access the fund.

How did you generate the beneficiaries of KADSWEF, is it through the state Social Register or you just disburse to party and government supporters?

We don’t politicize it, any woman can be a beneficiary of KADSWEF. At the initial disbursement, we sent out forms, women and people with disabilities filled them, telling us what businesses they are doing and so on. We also went through their local governments so that we can reach those people at the community level. With the second payment, we engaged the services of Business Development Service Providers, so that they can enhance their knowledge and explain to them what KADSWEF is all about and how they are supposed to keep their accounting books and so on. With the third cycle, we now thought of going to major women groups and cooperatives because they have membership at the 23 local governments.

Some people were asking why did we include FIDA? We engaged FIDA because they give us services pro bono. Women that are being violated do come to them for support. So, we realize that if we go through FIDA, these battered women can also access the fund and also better their lives. We found out that there is nothing wrong with that and FIDA can also have a sense of belonging because, they are working with the ministry on cases. Even though we have Ministry of Justice, but we need more of these lawyers to handle all our cases, especially those involving violating women, violating the children and so on. That was why FIDA was considered.

We also considered women groups because they have representations at the 23 local governments. We reason that if we go through them, we can also hold them responsible, especially the executives, in case of payment defaults. They signed an MoU with us before collecting this money and we expect that at the end of every month, the leaders will follow their members to repay back this money.

So, you didn’t use the Social Register at any stage?

We did. The governor was very particular about the Social Register and the Focal Person, who is the Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, was part of our meetings. We had 800 people from the Social Register but unfortunately, when they went through the screening, you know the banks have to also screen to ensure compliance. We found out that about 200 have missing digits in either their account numbers, BVN or NIN. And we need all these details so that we have complete profile of those collecting the money. So, we returned about 200 forms so that they can be corrected. But 600 people have so far benefited from the Social Register but it is an ongoing exercise because even the remaining 200, if they fulfill all the information required, we will register them.

What is your ministry doing to enhance political consciousness of women regarding governance and participation in politics, apart from financial empowerment?

You see that was why that day when the third edition of KADSWEF was flagged off, I said empowerment is not only financial. Kaduna State Government is empowering children through education, that was why we made education free. You can empower our women, our children and citizens of Kaduna state by providing health services that is why we have 255 Primary Healthcare Centers being refurbished, upgraded and equipped to reduce maternal mortality and child morbidity. We also have the health insurance scheme to reduce the burden of accessing all these health care services. So people need to truly understand that if we say empowerment, it doesn’t necessarily mean financial. It also comes with other benefits in Kaduna state which we are providing for the people.

On political empowerment, I’m sure the governor has been a role model not only in Kaduna state but to the rest of the country. If you truly look at it, though we have deficit in elective positions, but in the appointive, we are comfortable. We can’t fault him because he recognized that women can contribute. He has given us that opportunity, he has appointed us and I’m sure the women that he has appointed are serving as role models to the younger ones. Politically, I believe that come 2023, we want to see more women come into elective positions. We are going to try our best to ensure that these women are quality women, hardworking women, educated women that can represent us at the state level and at the national level. I hope we can bridge that gap for elective positions, but for appointive, he has already put up that foundation and I’m sure anybody coming after him will do the same or even do more.

So, I’m also urging all our women to ensure that they register with INEC because without the voters card, without registering, we cannot be where we want to be. I want all women, especially the young ladies that are coming of age, who are going to vote for the first time, to register. I have already talked to women groups and I would continue to talk to them in any forum I find myself, that in as much as we are talking about empowerment, we have to be empowered politically. So, how can we be empowered politically if we don’t have this registration? Registration has been made easy now, it is online, we can help our women register. We are boasting that women have 50% of the population but without the registration, we cannot use our strength. I will continue to sensitize and to encourage our women to please register with INEC, get their voters card. The voters card is not only for voting, it’s also a form of identification. So, I hope and I believe they would hear our call and they would register and have their voters card and they would be able to use it come 2023.

KADSWEF Facts

-Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF) is a soft loan given to women groups and People Living With Disabilities without collateral;

-So far, three tranches of N200 million each have been disbursed, amounting to N600 million and over 10,000 people have benefited;

-In the first cycle, over 7,000 people got the loan and about 15,000 opened new bank accounts, thereby improving financial inclusion;

-In the second cycle, over 2,000 people also benefitted from KADSWEF, including cooperatives and women groups;

-Last week, the third cycle was flagged off during the International Women’s Day and beneficiaries are expected to get from N20,000, N50,000, N100,000 and up to N1 million, depending on their businesses;

-Business Service Providers have been engaged to train beneficiaries on simple book keeping and how they can grow their businesses.