The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider endorsing former President Goodluck Jonathan if he is willing to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on ARISE News Night, a daily news, and current affairs analysis on Arise Television, yesterday the president of NYCN, Comrade Isa Abubakar said it was apt for the president to do so. “I think it is a great innovation to invite the former president to reconsider championing the affairs of this country.

President Buhari needs to consider handing over to Jonathan if Jonathan is ready to contest. We believe with the calls from all parts of the country, he will put it into consideration and contest for the presidency,” he said. Abubakar also commended the various groups that have been clamouring for the return of the former president to Aso Rock in 2023.

He also noted that the group is planning to mobilise its members to pay Jonathan a courtesy visit to reiterate the need for him to consider running for the 2023 presidential election. According to him, “I think it will be a great decision if the former President Jonathan decides to contest the 2023 Presidential elections.

