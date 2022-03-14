The School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) is aimed at educating Nigerian political leaders, thought leaders, public administrators as well as civil servants, its chief executive officer, Alero Ayida-Otobo, has said.

She spoke at the school’s first virtual ‘Admissions Information Sessions’, according to a statement on Monday by SPPG’s spokesperson, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh.

The programme is also designed to instil in students a sense of moral commitment for the common good, Ayida-Otobo said, noting that SPPG is an unconventional school with the objective of raising future disruptive thinking political leaders.

Ayida-Otobo, in her speech, reiterated the school’s vision, the well-structured and robust curriculum as well as the world-class faculty.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also noted the programme as a 10-month course, after which students are awarded Certificate of Public Leadership and Policy.

She said, “Within these months, students will gain so much knowledge concerning the different aspects of the economy, media, political economy as well as national development.

“We envision a Nigeria with competent and responsible public leadership, firmly based on ethical principles and dedicated to the common good. We do not want you to come to the SPPG and leave without being transformed.”

SPPG’s Admission Team Lead, Temilola Achakobe, emphasised that to get admitted into the school requires deep thought and diligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, admission into the school is not just about the applicant’s qualification alone, but about the ability of the applicant to convince the school by submitting a compelling application.

A student of SPPG, Musa Baba, said, “SPPG challenges you to think deeply. The course contents are actually very broad.”

For him, most people think they can lead or get into positions but are not as prepared as they think.

“This school is to shake your realisation and to truly prepare you. You will learn and unlearn the bias that you came in with when you meet people just like you,” he added.

Precious Amayo, also a student, said, “SPPG gives you the opportunity not just to learn politics but learning in all the sectors. At SPPG, you find yourself taking responsibility because you have been armed with knowledge and information.”

The mission of the unconventional school remains “to build a massive base and pipeline of a new and progressively disruptive-thinking political class.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement by Ubabukoh added that the next admissions information session comes up on March 26, 2022.