National Agency for the Prohibition in Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said 17,443 trafficked persons have been rescued since the inception of the agency in 2003 till date.

The Benin zonal commander of the agency, Mr Nduka Nwannwenne, made the disclosure yesterday at a sensitisation programme in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.

Nwannwenne also said 502 persons were convicted within the same period.

He said that the advocacy programme which would be carried out in two other communities in Edo State, is with the collaboration of the lawmaker representing Bekwara/Ogbudu/Obanliku federal constituency in Cross River, Mr Legor Idagbo.

The zonal commander said the essence of the advocacy was to seek the collaboration of traditional institutions to combat the scourge of human trafficking in the state and across the country.

He said that the traffickers always come under the guise of helping the victims to seek better opportunities abroad.

He stressed that the victims who are mostly transported abroad through illegal and dangerous means, are often left traumatized with their experiences while others die before they get to their destination.

He regretted the fact that some parents forced their children to embark on this journey without knowing the inherent danger involved.

According to him, “The reason for this advocacy is to create the awareness of the danger of illegal migration and that of human trafficking because most victims have come to say they never knew before embarking on the journey.

“They come to them (victims) with the believe that Europe or their destination is where you pick money on the streets only to end up being used as slaves, prostitution or drug peddlers.”

“It will interest you to know that the victims do not benefit from this menace as much as the traffickers.

“This is why we have come to you, our traditional rulers and parents, to let you know that we must all come together to stop this menace. Let’s spread the news against human trafficking in our communities.

Nwannwenne who noted that 20 states, including Edo, have set up task force against human trafficking and illegal migration urged the remaining states to do so.

Responding on behalf of the chiefs, the Aigedion of Benin King, Chief Godspower Irorere, said that the advocacy was an eye opener to most of them and urged the agency to carry out more of it across the state.