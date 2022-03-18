The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has said the federal government is prioritising fiscal policies and reforms aimed at providing short and medium term relief.

She said government is also seeking to sustainably address the longstanding challenge of domestic revenue mobilisation.

The minister made the remarks at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) organised International Women’s Day event themed, ‘Gender Equality Today for A Sustainable Tomorrow’, according to a statement that was issued by her media aid, Yunusa Abdullahi. “The economic and social empowerment of women and girls is critical to our collective vision of a prosperous and resilient Nigeria,” Mrs Ahmed said.

Ahmed said if Nigeria was to have a stronger and more inclusive economy, it is crucial that “we take a long term and strategic approach to ensuring that women are economically empowered. We must continue working towards the development and implementation of policies, regulatory frameworks, and programmes that are inclusive and gender-sensitive; and we must remove the socio-economic and cultural barriers that prevent women from participating fully in society and from reaping the economic benefits of their participation.”

The finance minister stated that funding and gender sensitive fiscal policies are critical, as are credible disaggregate data and impact monitoring and evaluation.

She said government is also prioritising work towards improving internally generated revenue, blocking tax leakages, creating new tax sources, and promoting effective tax collection.

According to her, this is being achieved in part through continued implementation of the Strategic Revenue Generation Initiative (SRGI), and through continued incremental fiscal reforms via the introduction of annual Finance Bills, as well as reducing administrative inefficiencies and lowering the overall cost of governance.

“Through the implementation of the annual Finance Acts, we are providing tax relief and other support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), many of which are women-owned,” she said.

She said the current administration will commit to ensuring that its Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF) is gender responsive in line with overall government commitments around gender responsive national development planning and financing.

She said women’s social and economic empowerment remains critical to ensuring inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development in Nigeria, and to achieving a shared goals as a nation. “By empowering women and girls, and promoting their full participation in society (particularly in leadership and decision-making roles), we will be ensuring improved economic development outcomes for all.