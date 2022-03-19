Oil major, Eni, has lifted the force majeure it declared on Brass Terminal, Bonny NLNG and Okpai Power Plant.

The company, in a terse statement on Friday night, maintained that its decision was as a result of the restoration of the Ogoda/Brass 24″ oil pipeline at Okparatubo, Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State.

“Following the restoration of the Ogoda/Brass 24″ oil pipeline at Okparatubo (Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State), which was hit by blast on March 5 caused by a third-party interference, force majeure has been lifted at Brass Terminal, Bonny NLNG and Okpai Power Plant today,” the statement stated.

