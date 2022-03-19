The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said that many states in the North and some in the South will experience high temperature in the coming days.

The warning was contained in a weather alert issued on Friday by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

NiMet’s spokesperson, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, said in the statement that Nigerians and the general public may experience a slight rise in temperature in the coming days especially in the northern states and some parts of the southern states.

According to the statement, parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and Kwara States are expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C.

Other parts of the Northern, Central, and Southern states will mostly experience temperatures within 35°C to 40°C.

The statement further disclosed that the temperature is expected to continue where parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Borno, Niger, Kwara, FCT, Kogi, Benue, Cross River, and Ebonyi are expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C.

The remaining parts of the northern, central, and southern states are expected to be within 35°C to 40°C.

