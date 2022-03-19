The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders (NEYLC), on Saturday, hailed the courage of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, which on Friday nullified Section 84 (12) of the newly assented Electoral Act, 2022.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths, and Middle Belt Youths, made its position known in a statement signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and head of the coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

The group said it was clear from the beginning that the controversial section of the electoral law was conceived to allegedly witch-hunt appointees of the government.

The statement reads, “We cannot but commend the courage of the court in delivering such a sound judgment that we believe will stand a test of time.

“We knew from the beginning that the section was deliberately inserted to witch hunt appointees of the government.

“We, therefore, hope that this judgment has put a stop to that injustice and that the political space is now widened to accommodate as many qualified and interested Nigerians.”I

