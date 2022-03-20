The death of 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwole (Bamise for short) in a government-run Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle on February 26, 2022 has been one of the unfortunate incidents that have engaged the public space for weeks now. In fact, it had caused a lot of disquiet in Lagos, even leading to the temporary shutdown of operations by the popular Lagos State run-mass transit scheme due to the tension generated by the incident. Similarly, social media has played a role in amplifying her case.

According to reports in the media, Bamise, a cloth maker, had boarded the BRT vehicle that evening from Chevron Bus stop in Lekki and headed for Oshodi where she was visiting her brother’s family. Sensing danger after the bus, which had just three persons inside it, did not stop as was usual to pick other passengers along the route, she alerted her friend, Felicia Omolara, to her situation through the messaging app, WhatsApp.

Shortly afterwards, she was not reachable by telephone anymore, only for her dead body to be later found in the morgue, with the police saying they picked up the body a week after her disappearance.

Bamise’s death raises a lot of concern about the safety of passengers on transit. Stories of transit crime, popularly known as “one chance”, are rife, especially in major cities like Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria’s commercial and administrative capitals respectively. In such cases, unsuspecting passengers who board vehicles are raped, robbed and sometimes kidnapped or killed.

However, such attacks by criminals posing as commercial drivers are well known among operators of private transport vehicles, not a government-run transport scheme like the one in which Bamise lost her life. Those who patronise the BRT and such mass transit outfits have some measure of confidence in their genuineness.

Bamise was able to give clues to her assailants by communicating the number of the vehicle through which the driver was tracked and apprehended. That was a generous tipoff for the detectives. However, many other victims do not get that chance. For some, even their bodies are never recovered; they disappear without trace.

According to records, Nigeria accounts for more than half of the number of missing persons in Africa, with 24,000 persons out of 45000 reported as missing between 2018 and 2021. Sadly, most of those responsible for these enforced disappearances are never caught to pay for their crimes. That is why we urge the police to totally capitalise on the clues the late Bamise provided before her life was snuffed out to ensure that her killers do not go unpunished.

Bamise’s death is also a pointer to how the state has not done enough to safeguard her citizens. If Bamise felt threatened as she did the first agency she would have contacted with her suspicions were the police who would have started an immediate tracking of the vehicle and the driver. Perhaps, early action could have prevented her death. Unfortunately, unlike some countries with distress numbers well known to the citizenry, and response to such distress calls is relatively prompt, that is not the case with Nigeria. Often when a case of missing person is reported the police wait for two days before they can start investigations. That gives the culprit ample time to carry out his dastard act.

Also, this incident has challenged the Lagos State government and every transport outfit, for that matter, to mark up their safety measures. First, a big city like Lagos needs to have CCTV cameras installed in every nook and cranny and linked to control rooms to complement the efforts of the security operatives.

Also, such mass transit drivers must be made to communicate their locations and situations at intervals to track them in the case of a hijack. The same goes for the various transport companies operating in the country.

As a newspaper, we call for an open and transparent probe of the matter so that justice is not just done but appears to be done. The prime suspect, the driver of the BRT vehicle, Andrew Nice, has been arrested while hiding in neighbouring Ogun State. His claimed that the bus was hijacked by gunmen appear thin; and he could not answer why he fled into hiding, whereas another report claimed he had confessed to violating the victim. The police still need to unearth the identities of the other suspects the late Bamise indicated were in the bus.

All those involved in Bamise’s death must be found and punished to serve as deterrent to the would-be murderers in our midst. Only justice can provide closure to her loved ones.