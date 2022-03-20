Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Office of the Vice President, Dr Dipeolu Adeyemi, has said that Nigeria’s economy is on a rebound.

While featuring in the Nigeria’s most authoritative Economy, Governance and Investment Opportunities journal, Nigeria Outlook, Adeyemi said at 3.4% growth rate in Q3, 2021, the Nigerian economy is on the rebound.

The Nigeria outlook features views from the topmost level of governance, thereby offering the most reliable perspectives on fiscal and economic policies.

“Six Unicorns and counting, don’t sniff at the Nigerian economy”, Adeyemi cautioned, adding that, “at 3.4% growth rate in Q3, 2021, the Nigerian economy is on the rebound”, he said adding that it is the highest since 2014.

He said the automobile sector, arguably one with the greatest multiplier effect is also being deliberately targeted as the National Automotive Design and development Council (NADDC) walks the talk in the most methodical manner, guided by world renown car designer, Engr. Jelani Aliyu.

“Let not our challenges define us” Adeyemi said adding that the Council is working in close collaboration with government and the private sector to operationalise a robust “automotive policy” that is Nigerian and sustainable.

According to the Editor-in-chief, Dahiru G. Ali, the Nigeria outlook edition has all critical sectors covered, which makes it a compelling read for investors, academics and policy experts.

“Take the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for example, the Director General and Chief Executive, Engr. Aliyu Aziz told Nigeria Outlook that it had surpassed its projected enrollment for the National Identity Number (NIN) and proceeded to embark on tokenization of the NIN.

He clarified that the “NIN was foundational to all other personal identity numbers”. Which means that, to obtain any other personal number, for example, the commonest, being, the Bank Verification Number (BVN), you must present the NIN.

Also, the wonder-working nexus between digitization and deregulation was exhaustively treated as the exploits of young Nigerian investors in agribusiness, Fintech Startups and Venture Capital were elaborately reported and analyzed.

The Covid-19 pandemic ushers a new normal of remote working and the triumph of digitization, Artificial Intelligence, e-commerce, FinTech and Internet of Things (IoT). These changes have not only birthed but taken root in Nigeria.

Nigerian tech-kids have latched onto the buzz and put the nation on global Fintech Startup map.