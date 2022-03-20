Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, have given lecturers in the university 72 hours ultimatum to withdraw from the ongoing strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Students Union of LAUTECH in a statement by the president, Anuoluwa Adeboye, and Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Michael said students of the university had suffered too much from previous incessant strike actions.

ASUU had, on February 14, embarked on a four-week warning strike over the failure of the Federal Government to honour the 2009 agreements it reached with the union and the rot in universities. The union also extended the strike action by another eight weeks on March 14.

They added that the ongoing strike had also made the fresh graduates of the school miss being mobilised for the National Youth Service Corps orientation programme in March.

The students said they had requested a dialogue with the ASUU, LAUTECH branch on why the union chose to join the national strike but stated that the union had refused to address them.