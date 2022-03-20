Nigeria’s manufacturer of products, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, has urged Nigerians to embrace quality sleep in order to maintain good mental health, physical wellbeing and live a happy life.

The group managing director and chief executive officer, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, at a free training session on “Practical Ways to Improve Quality Sleep and Healthy Living”, organised by Vitafoam, in Lagos, stated that quality sleep is essential for good mental health, physical wellbeing and a happy life.

Adeniyi, who was represented by the company’s finance director, Mr Joseph Alegbesogie, said: “Truly, we need quality sleep to feel refreshed, recharged and ready for the days ahead. However, in our society, the negative consequences of sleep deprivation are often overlooked till it is too late. Many people don’t know that poor sleep can lead to a variety of other issues, including mental and physical health issues.”

The CEO at the event themed, “Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World”, noted that World Sleep Day is a day set aside to raise awareness on the importance of sleep to the body.

“We are confident that quality sleep is achievable by all Nigerians with Vitafoam, as we have mastered the art of sleeping over the years and our state of the art laboratory has equipped Vitafoam with needed skills and guide to meet customers’ expectations in comfort, style and functionality,” he added.

Commenting on Vitafoam’s multiple products, Adeniyi explained that the company had expanded its products to general household materials, including modern building materials and furniture.

In the same vein, Vitafoam’s products group manager, Mr. Moses Mogbolu said, “Our memory pillow reduces pressure points around the neck area and enhances comfortable sleep temperature. The pillows conform to the shape of the head and neck, offering therapeutic support and rises back to its original shape in seconds after being compressed.”

For his part, Orthopedic Sleep Consultant and Trauma Surgeon, Dr Charles Uzodinma, revealed that the environment has to be conducive for one to have a quality sleep.

“We should also consider the time we sleep and our environment also contribute to a quality sleep.

“Sleeping time is a regenerating time. It helps us to rejuvenate, recharge, reset and get fully prepared and ready for the day. I recommend Vitafoam’s foam to my patients because they have varieties of various density, firmness and thickness and they have sleep consultant or expert who ensures that the choice of the right sleeping surface is made,” Uzodinma said.

Head of digital marketing, Olam Grains Nigeria, Oladotun Babatunde, who was once a victim of lack of quality sleep, attributed his breakthrough to using Vitafoam product which is customized on the basis of human body weight.