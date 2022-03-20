Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka made history on Saturday with his goal in the Gunners’ 1-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

The young England international has gone from strength to strength this season and continues to impress even the neutrals.

Manager Mikel Arteta has clearly placed his faith in Saka and it’s safe to say he has delivered the goods this campaign as the club hit a milestone of goals scored in the English top flight.

Bukayo Saka’s opener was Arsenal’s 2,000th goal in the Premier League with the Gunners becoming the third side to reach this milestone after Man Utd (currently 2176 goals) and Liverpool (currently 2002 goals). Landmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saka has made 33 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, clocking up over 2500 minutes, proving he is a key player of Arteta’s side.

He’s managed to score 10 goals and grab five assists across all competitions in what has been a very respectable campaign so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal are on course to finish in the Champions League qualification spots and Saka has played a key role in the Gunners’ rejuvenation under Arteta this campaign.