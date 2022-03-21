Abductors of the six stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) in Kwara State have been killed in a rescue operation conducted by local vigilante.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the kidnappers were shot dead on Saturday night as the vigilantes swooped on their hideouts in bushes around Ekiti local government area of the state after hours of tracking.

A security source said the state government had since the incident a few days ago activated the security architecture which involved the police and local vigilante groups in the area.

It was gathered that the vigilantes traced the abductors to their hideouts following detailed intelligence gathered from various sources.

However, one of the victims, an APC woman in Koro ward of Ekiti local government, was discovered to have died as the local security network engaged the criminal in a gun duel.

“The criminal gang in their usual cowardly ways put the victims in harm’s way as human shield during the operation.

“During the exchange and operation that lasted hours, the criminals were killed and their corpses have been handed to the police. Sadly, we lost one of the victims while five others were rescued alive and are now being taken care of,” the source added.

The source noted that the operation was a difficult one and praised the heroic efforts of the vigilantes

“It should be noted that based on what was observed during the operation, the criminal elements had no issue causing us to lose all five remaining abducted victims. The professionalism of the groups involved in the operation limited the number of innocent lives lost in the operation. A life lost is one too many, but we thank God for the successful rescue of the other five innocent victims,” another source stated.

He added that the government has, apart from supporting the conventional security networks, been investing in the local vigilante bodies to strengthen security of lives and properties in the state.

“The government has similarly established strong relationships with other states to boost security. I can also confirm that three Kwarans who were recently abducted in Kaduna State have been freed following discreet efforts of the state government, which swung into action once the issue was brought to its attention last week. Two of the abductees are students. As I speak to you, government is arranging their safe movement to Ilorin, the state capital,” the source added.