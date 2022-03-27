A group under the aegis of Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM), on Saturday, at the Eagle Square venue of the of the just-concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, renewed the campaign on the need for the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to run for the exalted office of President come 2023.

Members of the Movement in their large numbers were seen singing and dancing at the convention ground driving the crowd into a frenzy with their energetic displays.

They were seen wielding banners and posters with Osinbajo’s portrait.

Speaking to journalists, the national director, Media and Publicity of the Movement, Adejuwon Babatunde, said the group was motivated by the leadership qualities, character, competence, charisma and courage of the Prof. Osinbajo, hence he should be at the helm of affairs of Nigeria come 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that with the integrity and wealth of experience of the Vice President in government for seven years, Osinbajo would bring the country on the path of honour and greatness.

According to Adejuwon, “We will be doing ourselves and the country a huge disservice if we allow such qualities to go to waste and allow the giant strides of the present administration to be distorted.

“The reception and acceptance we have received from Nigerians accross religions, gender, ethnic and political spheres is amazing and very encouraging for us to ensure we deliver on this project we have decided to embark upon this campaign in the interest of our nation and the future generation.”

He assured Nigerians, who have been waiting patiently for the formal declaration of the Vice President that Prof. Osinbajo would make the declaration soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that all Nigerians would be be duly informed when and where it would take place.

Also, speaking at the event, the convener of the group, Olawale Badmus, thanked Nigerians for their support for the group and the Vice President just as he called on other Nigerians to join the train in the interest of nation building.

“We are open to receiving Nigerians accross all walks of life to make this project a success since it’s about Nigeria and Nigerians,” Badmus stated.