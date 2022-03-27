A University don, Prof. Patricia Lar, has commended the doggedness and steadfastness of the Member representing Langtang North/South federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar, despite the hostile political environment for women in Nigeria’s political space.

Lar, a Professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of Jos (UniJos), said in the face of this adversity, the federal lawmaker always faces and challenges her men counterparts in politics, because she believes that what men can do, women can do even better.

She stated this as a discussant at a one-day political forum on the Plateau with the theme, “Women Participation and other Roles in the Political Process”, organised by Holistic View Social Concept held at the Nigeria Bible Translation Trust in Jos, Plateau State.

She explained that the fourth-time federal lawmaker was among the women that can raise her shoulder high among the men-dominated political space, adding that she can not be easily pushed over because of her track record of achievements and devidends of democracy she has brought to her constituency.

The Professor, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Women Network for Sustainable Development and a former aspirant to the position of UniJos Vice Chancellor, said Plateau women are naturally endowed with brain and capacity to deliver on any given assignment.

She further argued that Nigeria should have a law that back women and allow them to be carried along in leadership space in the country, adding that she contested for the position of the VC of the University of Jos as the only female among 19 men.

“I thought as the only woman among the men, they will leave the space for me. Although I have no bad feelings about that,” she said.

As the 2023 general election draws near, Prof. Lar appealed to Nigerian women to come out in their large numbers to contest for any elective position because they are endowed and have the capacity to perform more than their men counterparts if given a chance.