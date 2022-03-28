A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has charged the new leadership of the party to quickly harmonise all factions across the states ahead of the commencement of the 2023 electoral process.

Nwosu, while commending the emergence of the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC), further advised the party leadership against pitching tent with any particular camp but rather ensure that the party is genuinely united.

He said the next phase of the electoral process, which is the election of candidates through party primaries, is more delicate than electing the party leadership at a convention.

“Harmonisation is the key, I think what the new leadership under Senator Abdullahi Adamu should do is to first reconcile all the factions in the different states. After that, we know that we have a united APC in various states and then we can move into 2023 process for the general election which include sale and buying of nomination forms and primaries, the most important thing is reconciliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also I want the new leadership to avoid pitching their tent in one particular camp, harmonizstion is key, wherever they have Court cases or Court judgment, the judgment should be obeyed and if the different factions want to settle out of Court, that will be better for us, then you divide the structure and we have a better and united APC but once they don’t do this reconciliation and we go to primaries and remember you cannot compare presidential, House of Assembly or Senatorial primaries to national convention. In fact, because electing leaders of the party is not the same thing as electing candidates, especially the Presidential candidate. I think they have a serious task but I trust Abdullahi Adamu, he will do justice to that,” he said.

On the ability of the new APC leadership to meet the yearnings of party members, Nwosu expressed confidence that Adamu has what it takes to deliver.

He said, “Senator Abdullahi Adamu is a no-nonsense person right from when he was a Minister to when he was a governor, he is not a man that somebody will hijack or as governor you can’t convince him on why you should have the structure in your state all to yourself, meanwhile there are other leaders. Abdullahi Adamu, I believe is a man of integrity who won’t be sentimental in resolving political issues, the best they can do is to go into reconciliation and after that, we can have a united APC.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the lingering crisis in the Imo State chapter of the party, Nwosu advised that, “of course the best that will happen between governor Hope Uzodinma’s camp and Owelle Rochas Okorocha’s camp, which is where I belong and that of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, is harmonisation and reconciliation, if they miss this opportunity, it is going to be a serious issue in Imo State in 2023 because all these groups will be divided.

“In issue of election, you can’t say one person does not matter, you remember what happened in Anambra State governorship election, even one vote was important, so one vote from Okorocha or Ararume or Uzodinma is important to win election, what we’re talking about is winning election, the issue of fight should be over, I think Governor Hope Uzodinma should extend the hand of brotherhood to Okorocha and Ararume because peace is not to go to a national television to say you’re at peace with your brother when youmcan’t see your brother, so we have to make it real and something that will work and not just media statements to make people think there is peace. As far as we are concerned, APC in Imo State is not united, the sooner we unite, the better for us.”