To ensure a credible June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state, the Yiaga Africa said mechanism has been put in place for a comprehensive observation of the electoral process in the state ahead of the poll.

The election monitoring group said it has trained a total of 541 elections observers for the observation pre-election environment, election day and post- election period.

A top board member of the group, Mr. Ezenwa Nwagwu, stated this during a media round table discussion on the 2022 governorship election held in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

He said 24 long term observers will be deployed in all 16 LGAs of the state to track and report government response to the activities all stakeholders as well as early warning signs for electoral violence.

Nwagwu said Yiaga’s Watch The Votes (WTV) will employ the usual advanced election day observation methodology Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) to analyze and share timely findings on the conduct of the election in a near real time.

Describing Ekiti as unique because of its history and for having the highest number of educated people in the country, he said Nigerians are expecting high ethical conduct in this election taking cognisance of these lofty attainments.

“A total of 250 observers will be deployed in pairs to monitor polling units (500).We will also have 25 roving WTV observers and another 16 that will be stationed to the 16 local government areas and one observer at the State Results Collation Centre.

“Their tasks are to monitor accreditation process, voting, counting and collation of results and the announcements at various levels.

“Our task as a reputable election observer group is to ensure that we build confidence in the citizens and let them be rest assured that their votes will count”.

Describing INEC as pivotal and critical to the success of the poll, Yiaga Project Manager, Mr. James Paul, tasked the commission to be well prepared for the coming electoral battle , saying any infraction from the umprire could mar the process and plunge Ekiti into crisis.

The Yiaga Project Manager, urged the electorate to resist vote buying , saying it represents an evil that is currently plaguing good governance and stalling participatory democracy in the country.

Paul said the observers group would monitor INEC and political parties’ preparedness for the poll, noting that preelection preparations largely determine the success of any election.