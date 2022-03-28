Following the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele to resign over his perceived 2023 presidential ambition, support groups of Emefiele yesterday declared that he had not violated any laws.

The groups namely, Nigerian Patriotic Quest; Emefiele Support Group (ESG); and Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum in separate statements, dismissed PDP’s claims.

According to a statement by the director of communications in ESG, Benigna Ejimba, told the PDP that a poster of the CBN Governor and the President does not amount to a breach of the aforementioned section of the law.

She said “Even when the CBN Governor is yet to answer the call and declare for 2023 Presidency. It is quite interesting that a mere poster is generating so much noise from the opposition.

“This indeed confirms to us that we are on the right path. As members of the Emefiele Support Group, we made our choice to ask for his Presidency because, in him, we see a man who has shown passion and commitment to our country’s development,” he said.

On his part, co-ordinator of Nigerian Patriotic Quest, Ahmed Ja’Usman Tijani, said as a prominent campaigner for Emefiele to be part of the presidential contest come 2023, they owe no one any apology for affirming that Emefiele is the type of leader that the nation needs now.

He said, “We are, indeed, surprised that a National Publicity Secretary of PDP will at this time believe that running down Emefiele is the best way to re-energise their ineffective opposition politics of the past 7 years.

“We are convinced that the publicity secretary may be serving the interests of some puppeteers, who may not necessarily be members of the PDP, who feel threatened by the ever-rising profile of the CBN Governor.

“The baselessness of these allegations is underlined by the fact that at no time has Emefiele declared himself to be a presidential candidate of the APC. To further expose this hatchet job for what it is, there is no single poster of Emefiele with the insignia of APC on it.

He added that Emefiele has never appeared in any APC poster till date, stressing, we dare say, that if any such poster appears overnight starting from now, it will be the handiwork of the PDP spokesman Hon Debo Ologunagba, and his cohorts, knowing that they have been exposed, may resort to producing such materials in order to cover their shame.

“The Nigerian Patriotic Quest remain undaunted in our support of the candidacy of Emefiele in the 2023 elections and we strongly reiterate our position that Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele should answer this call of destiny at this time for the betterment of both the present and future generations of Nigeria.

The antics of the naysayers will never deter us, rather it increases our determination to accomplish this patriotic duty.

“Those who are afraid of the candidacy of Emefiele because of the positives and possibilities that it holds for Nigeria should know that the end has come for their politics of divisiveness and plunder,” he said.

Similarly, convener of the Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, who led his members to the APC national convention, said they were in Abuja to call members of the party to prevail on Emefiele to run for President, in order for Nigeria to experience prosperity.

Members of the organisation who carried placards with inscriptions like, “MEFFY please run” were all over the APC national convention venue at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Danlami told journalists that; “This is the first time we are hoping Nigeria will get it right as we hope the coming of a private sector player and a financial expert of international repute as president of Nigeria, certainly Nigeria will experience good days ahead,” he stated.