Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on his election at the party’s national convention on Saturday.

Gbajabiamila also congratulated other elected members of the party’s national working committee (NWC) such as the deputy national chairman (North), deputy national chairman (South), the national secretary, the six vice-chairmen, among others.

The speaker said Adamu’s emergence through consensus arrangement proved that the APC remained one big family where its members resolved their differences amicably.

Gbajabiamila in a statement tasked the new chairman and the other members of the NWC to put heads together to transform the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Gbajabiamila expressed optimism in the ability of the new national chairman and his NWC members to rally around APC members and other Nigerians to take the party to victory.

He said with the calibre of the people elected as APC leaders at the national level, the party was in safe hands.

The speaker wished the APC national chairman and the NWC members a successful tenure even as he tasked them further on uniting members of the party nationwide.

