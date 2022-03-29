The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has visited the scene of Abuja-Kaduna Train attack by terrorists and directed troops to intensify search and rescue operations.

The COAS, who was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, on arrival at scene, assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the bombed train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.

He ordered the troops of the NA and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued unconditionally.

In a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS assured Nigerians that the troops will be undeterred and vehement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.

He urged members of the surrounding communities and all Nigerians to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operations across the country.

General Yahaya observed that the attack reverberates the need for critical stakeholders to review the security of railways across the country in order to achieve the desired security architecture for railway transportation.