BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

No fewer than 36,932 people have taken their jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine in Gombe State.

This is just as 2,034 positive cases have been recorded out of 34,472 people who tested for the virus.

Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 committee and deputy governor of Gombe State, Dr Daniel Manassas Jatau made, disclosed this yesterday, while briefing journalists in his office on the activities of his committee in the last one year.

He said out of the 2,034 that were tested, 1,990 were treated and discharged, while 44 deaths were recorded, in-cluding 2 doctors.

Acording to him, the mortality rate in the state is 2.1 per cent compared to some countries that have 7 per cent mortality rate.

Jatau stressed that isolation centres are spread across the 3 senatorial districts in the state, while 11 vans had been distributed to the 11 council areas of the state.

He told journalists that within a short time, the molecular testing centre will commence the testing of Lassa fever and Ebola virus in the state.

The deputy governor enjoined all to take the COVID-19 vaccine jab, saying it is safe and has no negative side ef-fects.