All Progressives Congress (APC) women leader, Dr Betta Edu, has commended Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for his good disposition towards women with the signing of the 35 percent affirmative action for women and the launch of Nigeria Women Empowerment Project tagged: “Oko’wo Dapo Scheme.”

Edu urged other governors to emulate Abiodun, adding that the time for women to be actively engaged at all tiers of governance was now

She affirmed her plan to mobilise women nationwide ahead of the 2023 general elections and to ensure that the APC wins all elective positions using the influence of the women wing, which makes up the highest voting population.

Governor Abiodun had signed the Executive Order aimed at providing a minimum required 35 percent representation for women in both government and politics.

The governor signed the Order in the presence of the Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila and wives of Ogun, Lagos, Kwara State governors, the National Women Leader, as well as representative of the wife of Osun governor, during the flag-off ceremony of the relaunching of Oko’wo Dapo Scheme in collaboration with Nigeria For Women Project (NFWP), held at the M.K.O Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

He declared that with the signing of the Executive Order, women in Ogun would have equal opportunities to achieve their aspirations as well explore their full potential through the establishment of the Ogun State Women Inclusion and Equal Opportunities Role.