No fewer than 37 people were reported killed yesterday in two separates auto crashes in Bauchi and Nasarawa states respectively.

This is coming just as President Muhammadu Buhari said that he was mourning with the families of the deceased.

In Bauchi, no fewer than 20 people were killed and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a fatal motor accident at Tirwun village, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis along Bauchi-Maiduguri expressway.

The accident, which occurred yesterday, involved one Hummer bus on its way to Maiduguri from Jos and a Gulf taxi coming from Misau and going to Bauchi.

The two vehicles according to eyewitnesses were involved in a head-on collision leading to the death of the passengers.

Confirming the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, DSP Ahmed Wakil said police deposited 20 corpses of the victims at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital’s Mortuary.

DSP Wakil added that the two survivors, who were females, were receiving treatment at the Hospital.

An eyewitness who was at the scene of the accident told LEADERSHIP that the two vehicles exploded in flames, burning the 20 passengers on board beyond recognition.

In Nasarawa State, the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), has confirmed he death of 17 travellers in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State on Saturday night.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Akwanga, Assistant Corps Commander Ebere Onyegbaduo, confirmed the development to our correspondent yesterday.

“We received a distress call of a ghastly accident at about 7pm at ‘Ahead Town,’ between Akwanga and Gudi towns.

“ We rushed to the scene and found a Commercial VW Sharon Bus and a Private Toyota Sienna Bus engulfed in flames with the occupants inside the burning vehicles.

“We called for Fire Brigade, the fire was contained by 11pm and we completed the rescue by 2am,” he said.

ACC Ebere said preliminary investigation shows that the Sharon Bus was coming from Abuja and he was overtaking on a hill and at a bend, and ran into the Sienna and the vehicles went up in flames leading to the death of 17 People who were burnt beyond recognition.

He said the occupants of the Sharon Bus have been deposited at the Akwanga General Hospital while those of the Sienna have been taken to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, ( DASH) in Lafia.

