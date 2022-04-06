The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Nigeria, and iCreate Skill Fest have reiterated the call for youths in the country to embrace skill acquisition programmes to be self-reliance.

The duo made the call yesterday in Abuja at the ongoing 5th edition of the iCreate Skills Festival, which focuses on providing skills and training to young artisans in the areas of welding, tiling and pop installations, plumbing, painting, and carpentry.

Addressing a press conference during the Skills Fest, the Head of Project, GIZ, Tobias Wolfgarten said that there are lots of unemployed youths in the country, yet there are huge potentials yet to be harnessed in the skills sector needed in the labour market.

He said, “What we are doing is collaborating with the government and private sector to fill the skills gap. Youths can build decent careers and jobs by acquiring vocational skills.

“There is a need for precision and accuracy to compete globally. So, via this platform, youths can be trained to perfect their skills and take up career paths in any field they love.”

The chief executive officer, iCreate Skill Fest, Mr Bright Jaja noted that the platform will help boost the confidence of artisans to find confidence in their chosen careers.

He said via the platform artisans will update their digital skills as well as their workplace technique.

He said, “This platform will bridge the gap between the government, industries, and institutions by responding to the needs of the labour market.

“Also, crafting a sustainable future for the Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET) in Nigeria.

“And promote a system of decent wages for artisans, especially in the construction industry.”

Also, he said the platform aims to implement a technological system that will generate easy access to the non-academic segment of labour.