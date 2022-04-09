While DNA testing in Nigeria has wreaked significant havoc on families in its scrutiny of marital fidelity, ignorance, and lack of requisite knowledge about its technicalities have led to lots of squabbles.

Chimerism most commonly occurs when a pregnant woman absorbs a few cells from her fetus. The opposite may also happen, where a fetus absorbs a few cells from its mother. These cells may travel into the mother’s or fetus’s bloodstream and migrate to different organs or may remain in a mother’s body or a child’s body for a decade or more following childbirth.

For Mrs Mabel Effiong, a 45-year-old Nigerian woman, it was strange that her son’s DNA didn’t match that of her husband’s, but that of her brother-in-law’s, who she had never met.

“I realized it when we wanted me to relocate to Canada, to meet my husband. One of the requirements to get my visa was to present a DNA test result for the children to confirm that they belong to my husband and I. The report came out that one of my son’s DNA didn’t match my husband’s DNA.

“Further inquiries into the report show that my son’s DNA matched that of my husband’s brother, who has been in Canada for years and I have never met him,” Effiong said.

It is possible, said an associate professor and Pathologist, Lagos State University College of Medicine and Teaching Hospital, Dr. Francis Faduyile while speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Weekend.

The medical expert noted that DNA tests are not as straightforward as everyone thinks.

Faduyile said as humans, our DNA matches up to about 97 per cent to 98 per cent, adding that humans and gorillas’ DNA matches up to 95 per cent. “So you can imagine the DNA of two brothers. It will be very close,” he added.

“What helps to accurately differentiate his DNA from others is the fact that since the father and mother are the ones who procreate the child, the child will take part of the DNA of the father and part of the DNA of the mother. When you add both DNA (the child and the father), it will give you 99.99 per cent.

“In some other cases, we have seen cases where a child’s DNA did not match that of his biological father, but that of his uncle’s DNA, not because of infidelity. Also, there is what we call chimera, a situation where a fetus can absorb its twin. This can occur with fraternal twins if one embryo dies very early in pregnancy, and some of its cells are “absorbed” by the other twin. The remaining fetus will have two sets of cells, its own original set, plus the one from its twin. If that man’s child carries the DNA of the dead twin, the child’s DNA and that of his biological father will not be the same. If they decided to go for a DNA test, it would not be 99.99 per cent,” he explained.

For those who want to do a DNA test, the Pathologist advised that they should be aware that DNA is a complex process, it is not a straightforward thing, as they expect.

“Those who carry out DNA tests will not tell you that this person is the father or not. He will report it in terms of probability. You cannot simply say this child belongs to this man, it all depends on who reads the DNA test and interprets it,” he added.

A medical expert, Dutse Makaranta Health Care Centre, Dr. Okafor Lucky, explained that the issue of chimerism has to do with a person having two sets of DNA.

Lucky noted that having two sets of DNA can occur when one receives an organ transplant or bone marrow transplant, or even blood transfusion the person is said to be a chimera.

The medical practitioner also noted that receiving a bone marrow transplant or blood transfusion without checking other parts of the body can lead to DNA complications.

According to him, “In some cases when testing the DNA of an individual using blood and the individual has received a bone marrow transplant or blood transfusion without checking other parts of the body, it could result in giving a different DNA verdict from that of the father.”

Speaking further, he said a child’s DNA can be different from the parent’s switch of babies after birth.

“The issue of chimera is not a 100 per cent reason why a child’s DNA can be different from the father. There could be a switch of babies after birth in the hospital either it was done intentionally or carelessly,” he added.

A stem cell scientist, Dieter Egli, noted that chimerism is what occurs with organ transplants, and, on a more sophisticated level, with the new stem cell-based treatments that researchers are exploring now.

Egli is quite familiar with the unusual results of mixing DNA and the exquisite balance that’s required for proper human development; he is among the few who have used stem cells to clone human cells. The purpose isn’t to make mini-me’s, but to create a method for reliably producing cells from patients that can then be used to treat various diseases, like Alzheimer’s and spinal cord injury.

“This is certainly very unusual and interesting because it’s a germline chimerism,” he said. “What is interesting is to explore in what way this affects the person’s feeling of identity. These are questions that are more important as we start to use cell therapies and cell transplantations as well.”

More than just the man’s semen is likely a mix of his and his brother’s DNA. Starr said that the man’s skin shows a different striping pattern because his skin cells are a chimera of the two as well—his twin’s skin tone was slightly darker and therefore shows up more distinctly against his lighter skin. His other tissues and organs are also likely a mix of the two DNAs, making matching for his blood type or other organs a challenge.

Interesting facts about chimera

A scientist, Diminduwa Shellape Emmanuel said people most often discover they are chimeras by accident.

He said there are cases of chimerism that have been discovered during genetic testing for medical reasons other than chimerism, such as organ transplants.

Emmanuel said genetic tests can help uncover whether or not a person’s blood cells contain DNA that’s not present in the rest of their bodies.

“When you observe multiple sets of DNA in the bloodstream it is indeed a classic sign of chimerism.

“Sadly, many people may go their entire life without knowing they are chimeras because the condition is rare and people aren’t usually tested for it.”

He further noted that fertility treatments for humans like IVF and multiple embryo transfer, which sometimes can cause double pregnancies and twins, haven’t been proven to increase a person’s chance of giving birth to a chimera.

“In many cases, the mixing of DNA leading to chimera happens in the blood. But it can happen elsewhere in the body.

“This includes the sexual reproductive organs. This means a parent with chimerism can pass on two or more sets of DNA to their child.”

Emmanuel said a child may get two sets of DNA from his parents.

During a bone marrow transplant, he said a person will have a mix of DNA from their original blood cells and those from their donor.

“In other cases, their bone marrow may match the DNA of their donor only. This is because bone marrow continues to regenerate throughout lifetime,” he added.

However, previous cases of chimeras revealed people with cells that contained DNA different from their own. For instance, mothers retain some cells of their children, and a recent study found that women who gave birth to boys retained cells with Y chromosomes. These can migrate throughout the body and have been found in the lungs, thyroid, muscle, blood, heart, and even the brain of the mother.

The study noted that what makes the man’s case unusual is that some of the cells he obtained from his twin were apparently germline cells, which develop into eggs or sperm. Some cells outside of a developing fetus—in this case, the man’s fraternal twin (not identical, since their DNAs are different)—manage to get incorporated during the chaotic series of cell division and proliferation that occurs when an embryo starts to grow. It’s known that germ cells that go on to make eggs and sperm are also quite mobile and do migrate: in this man’s case, apparently from his unborn twin to him.

The study noted it’s not that an entirely new genome can be subsumed into another one, which would result in an excess of genetic material that is lethal. But some cells with differing DNA can be folded into a developing fetus and not be rejected because the fetus’s immune system isn’t developed enough to see it as foreign. Because the incorporation happened in utero, presumably early in development, the immune system was trained to see both as the same.