The much anticipated inaugural edition of the National Para Sports Festival come alive today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja with a total of 3145 athletes and officials from 32 states slug it out for honour in 15 different sports of over 150 events.

Representatives of the various participating states have already stormed the Federal Capital Territory gearing up for the opening ceremony that will signal the main business of the competition scheduled for Monday, the 11th of April.

Speaking ahead of today opening ceremony on the preparatory to the commencement of the week-long event, Director of Planning Monitoring and Information, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Peter Nelson said the need to unearth raw talents inspired the Ministry to put up the competition.

“It is going to be an exceptional one and we are working seriously to make sure we get the best out of it because many other para-sports have been suffering from the dominance of powerlifting, Para-athletics and para-table tennis. The 13 additional para-sports that will be showcasing along the traditional ones you all know are para-swimming, taekwondo, tennis, badminton, soccer and amputee football to mention just a few.

“The beauty of this is that a lot of these para-guys are on the streets and we are going to ensure that we clear them off the streets and convert their successful skills into them achieving the purpose they should,” Nelson said.

Trophies, medals and other forms of rewards will be all for grabs at the competition expected to end on the 16th of this month.