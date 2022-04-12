Less than one week after migrating to the Customs External Tariff (CET) and reducing duty on imported used vehicles from 35 per cent to 20 per cent, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, slammed another 15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC) levy on imported used vehicles.

To this end, clearing agents operating at Tin-Can Island and Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) have protested the new levy, saying it will further increase the price of vehicles especially used ones.

The new levy, according to the agents, was effected on the Customs system on Saturday, April 9, 2022, barely one week after the Service implemented a downward review of import duty on important used vehicles from 35 to 20 per cent.

Some of the clearing agents, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, accused the Customs of attempting to return the 35 per cent duty on imported vehicles through the backdoor as a means of generating revenue to meet its annual target.

The agents also criticised the NCS for not consulting with them on the new policy, saying that since the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), came on board, the NCS has lost direction.

A former public relations officer, Association of Nigeria Liscenced Customs Agents (ANLCA) Tin Can Island, Onyeme Emmanuel, expressed surprise that after implementing a reduction on import duty on vehicles from 35 to 20 per cent, the Customs went through the backdoor to introduce a 15 per cent NAC levy in an attempt to retain the old duty rate of 35 per cent.

He said, “We were so surprised over the introduction of the NAC levy on used vehicles and I don’t know what gave Customs the justification of bringing in the NAC levy. If we have 20 per cent import duty and another 15 per cent NAC levy, that means they are going back to 35 per cent.

“Before now, the highest we have ever seen on NAC was two per cent and the purpose of bringing NAC was for new vehicles to encourage local manufacturers. So, on what basis did Customs want to collect 15% on used vehicles?

ADVERTISEMENT

“On their own, they just went to the system and changed it and expect people to pay 15 per cent NAC on used vehicles? Vehicles whose values have been depreciated.

“The 20 per cent reduction on duty rate was an agreement between the ECOWAS community, that from January, they are going to change their tariff to 20 per cent.”

Also speaking, an executive member, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Tin Can Island Port Chapter, Joy Monije, said, “We saw the new payment on the Customs system on Saturday, 9th of April when we came to the office. NAC of two per cent is now 15 per cent. When you capture, the 15 per cent NAC will come out automatically on all vehicles.

“Even when they change to 20 per cent, they (Customs) were trying indirectly to change their FOB so that the price can jerk up and give them the 35 per cent we were paying before but we rejected it and reluctantly, they left the 20 per cent only for us to wake up to see additional 15 per cent levy with no information.

“There is a wide communication gap between Customs and stakeholders and even the area commands. Even when they changed the duty from 35 to 20 per cent, there was no statement from Customs.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the association has urged its members not to pay the 15 per cent NAC levy.