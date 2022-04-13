The quartet of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants spearheading the consensus candidate search yesterday said their interface with stakeholders was for Nigeria and not a northern agenda.

The aspirants namely former President of the Senate, Sen Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Gov. Mohammed Bala of Bauchi State; Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and a businessman, Muhammad Hayatudeen stated this when they met with Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in Abuja.

Saraki who stated that all the PDP aspirants cut across regions will soon meet, added that they will discuss about Nigeria and not about regions.

“I have good news that already, moves are being made by the aspirants in the South to meet and eventually all we all meet and see one consensus, that consensus is a Nigerian that represent all the groups.

“So, I just want to be clear about that, and be reassured it is not about just issue of a northern consensus, not at all it’s a consensus for the PDP and one Nigeria,” he said.

The former Senate president also decried the spate of insecurity in the country and the hardship faced by Nigerians, said only a PDP administration can rescue the country.

“To do that, we require unity on our side. That is why individually we have all decided that our interests and ambition is secondary to that of the party and of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The most important ambition now is how to begin to fix Nigeria and put the Nigeria on the right course,” he said.

Saraki said that the aspirants were very committed to ensuring that they stand together on consensus that would help the party win the 2023 election.

In his brief remarks, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, said that he believed in justice, equity and fairness in arriving at consensus candidate.