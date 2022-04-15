Enyimba of Aba head coach, Finidi George, has been appointed an assistant coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The former Nigerian winger will work with the yet to announce Super Eagles gaffer as the second assistant coach while erstwhile head coach of the team Salsu Yusuf will act as the first assistant coach.

Other appointees announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday are Usman Abdallah who is the third assistant, Eboboritse Uwejamomere will be the match analyst and Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, was named as the new goalkeepers’ trainer.

NFF in a statement by its director of communication, Ademola Olajire, said the new head coach for the Super Eagles will be announced and officially unveiled once the processes for his engagement and contract-signing are concluded.”